Carlos Alcaraz drops 2-word reaction to $250M-worth Kylian Mbappe's stunning hat-trick against Manchester City in Champions League

Carlos Alcaraz reacted to Kylian Mbappe's staggering Man of the Match performance against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League game on Thursday. The Frenchman's performance guaranteed the 15-time champions Real Madrid's survival in the competition, much to the delight of the Spanish tennis star.

Ad

The new format of the Champions League featured 36 teams, instead of the usual 32, battling it out for the coveted trophy. The top eight teams in the league table were given direct entry into the knockout phases while the bottom 12 teams were knocked out. Interestingly, the 16 teams in the middle fought for survival in a knockout phase play-off.

Real Madrid and Man City drew each other, setting a new chapter in their fiery rivalry. Los Blancos won the first leg 3-2 overturning a 1-2 deficit in the final few minutes. However, the second leg was far from competitive as $250 million-worth Real Madrid ace Kylian Mbappe (according to Celebrity Net Worth) clinched a stunning hat-trick to secure a 3-1 second leg and 6-3 overall win for his side.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Much like his idol Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz is also a huge Real Madrid fan and often shows his support for the team in person or via social media. He showed his excitement over the 26-year-old's statement performance by reacting to the footballer's Instagram post.

"How wonderful," a translated version of Alcaraz's comment.

Via Kylian Mbappe' INSTAGRAM @k.mbappe

It is worth noting that the love between the 21-year-old and Real Madrid isn't one-sided.

Ad

Real Madrid congratulate Carlos Alcaraz on completing the career Surface Slam

Carlos Alcaraz after winning the 2024 French Open - Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz won the US Open in 2022 and then Wimbledon in 2023. He needed the French Open to complete the career Surface Slam, a Grand Slam on every surface. He kicked off his 2024 French Open campaign with wins over JJ Wolf and Jesper de Jong.

Ad

The Spaniard faced quality players residing in the upper echelons such as 27th seed Sebastian Korda, 21st seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, and ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, and won all these matches in straight sets. He overturned a 1-2 deficit in the semifinal against second-seed Jannik Sinner and the final against fourth-seed Alexander Zverev to achieve his dream.

The Spanish superstar received a congratulatory message from his beloved Real Madrid following his triumph at Roland-Garros.

Ad

"Congratulations on your first @rolandgarros, dear @carlosalcaraz! Madridistas are very proud of your third Grand Slam. Today you've made us enjoy your wonderful tennis. Great! Congratulations!," Real Madrid post said.

Expand Tweet

On the tennis side, Carlos Alcaraz suffered a defeat to Jiri Lehecka in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Qatar Open on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback