Carlos Alcaraz and Grammy-nominee Sebastian Yatra set to team up for a musical and tennis extravaganza at upcoming US Open

2022 US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz has a special guest for the US Open fan week: Grammy-nominated Colombian singer Sebastian Yatra. Alcaraz invited Yatra to join him in New York and perform at the 'Sounds of the Open' concert.

The US Open fan week is a series of events and activities that take place before the main tournament begins on August 28. It includes free admission to the qualifying matches, practice sessions, legends matches, and entertainment shows.

The US Open official account shared the clip of the interaction between the two on Instagram on Monday, August 7.

In the clip, Yatra receives a video call from Alcaraz, who inquires if Yatra would be attending the US Open fan week. Yatra confirms he has received an invitation to perform and expresses his surprise about being invited to sing.

Alcaraz proposes the idea of playing tennis together during the event and Yatra eventually agrees to a match and admits his lack of tennis skills later in the clip.

"When a US Open champ invites you to NY, you have to go (and do a concert)!" the post was captioned.

Yatra is one of the most popular Latin artists in the world. He has been nominated for two Grammy Awards and has won several Latin American Music Awards and MTV Europe Music Awards. He is known for his romantic ballads and catchy reggaeton hits, such as “No Hay Nadie Más”, “Traicionera”, and “Chica Ideal”.

"I think back to my last point at the US Open and Wimbledon, and I have goosebumps" - Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz in Wimbledon 2023

Carlos Alcaraz recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming 2023 Canadian Open in Toronto, which starts on August 7 and reflected on how his early achievements have affected his attitude.

The Spaniard said that he has matured mentally and is coping better with pressure than he did last year after participating in many big tournaments.

“I remember that I [did] not [have] a good run last year in Canada,” Carlos Alcaraz told reporters. "I came this year to change it, hopefully, to have a good run, better than last year. But one year later, I think I learned a lot from that situation on how to deal with the pressure, how to deal [with] everything."

The World No. 1 said that capturing Grand Slam titles at the 2022 US Open and the 2023 Wimbledon Championships have made him a more well-rounded player.

“There [are] some times that I think about the last point of the US Open, the last point of Wimbledon, and other great tournaments that I won, and I still can't believe it and still get goosebumps, so it's crazy," he added.