Carlos Alcaraz believes he has a lot left to prove to reach the level of stardom that legends such as Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer enjoy owing to their contribution to the sport.

Alcaraz is currently contesting the 2024 Argentina Open in Buenos Aires, where he is the defending champion. On Thursday, February 15, the Spaniard booked his place in the quarterfinals of the tournament with a victory over local qualifier Camilo Ugo Carabelli in the second round, after a first-round bye.

Following his latest win, Carlos Alcaraz was asked to share his thoughts about being considered a ‘star’ by fellow tennis players. The World No. 2 had a modest response to the claim made by his colleagues.

"I don't consider myself a star, I consider myself a very good player," he said after the match, as per Marca.

Alcaraz has reached tremendous heights at the young age of 20. The Spaniard has won an impressive 12 titles so far, two of which are Grand Slams. The first was the 2022 US Open, which he won by defeating Casper Ruud, and the second was the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, which he won by dethroning Djokovic.

Additionally, four of Alcaraz’s titles have come at Masters 1000 events in Miami (2022), Indian Wells (2023) and Madrid (2022, 2023).

Following his US Open triumph aged 19, Alcaraz also became the youngest World No. 1 in ATP history.

Despite all the accolades he has achieved in his young career, he believes he has a lot more to prove to get to the level of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, and a few others.

"For me, the stars are Djokovic, Rafa and Federer, and some others out there. I have achieved great things, but I still have a long way to go to be one," Carlos Alcarez said.

Carlos Alcaraz vying for his first title of 2024 at Argentina Open 2024

Carlos Alcaraz pictured at the ATP 250 Argentina Open 2024

Although Carlos Alcaraz has been an indomitable force on the tennis circuit for the past couple of years, he hasn't enjoyed much success in the recent months. The Spaniard hasn't won a title since his Wimbledon run in July 2023, and hasn't featured in a single final since the Cincinnati Open last August.

At the Argentina Open, Alcaraz is vying for his first title of 2024, after suffering a defeat in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

Following his victory over Camilio Ugo Carabelli, Alcaraz will next face Italy’s Andrea Vavassori on Friday, February 16, for a spot in the semifinal. The winner of the two will compete against either Tomas Etcheverry or Nicolas Jarry for a place in the final.

