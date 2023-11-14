Carlos Alcaraz joins Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal on unenviable list after ATP Finals debut loss 

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz found himself on an unenviable list alongside Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic after losing his ATP Finals debut match on Monday, November 13.

Alcaraz faced Alexander Zverev in the first match of the Red Group. The German, who won the tournament in 2018 and 2021, defeated the reigning Wimbledon Champion, 6-7(3), 6-3, 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz, who missed the ATP Finals last year owing to an abdominal injury, followed in the footsteps of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic after his loss as they too lost their debut matches at the tournament.

Nadal made his debut at the year-end championship in 2006 when it was known as The Tennis Masters Cup. He lost his first match to James Blake but won the rest of his group-stage matches to make it to the semifinals, where he was defeated by Roger Federer.

Meanwhile, Djokovic lost his debut match in the tournament in 2007 to David Ferrer. He did not advance past the group stage, losing his next two matches to Richard Gasquet and Rafael Nadal.

On that note, it's worth mentioning that the 22-time Grand Slam champion has never won the ATP Finals, whereas the 24-time Grand Slam champion has six titles and is aiming for a record-extending seventh this year.

Carlos Alcaraz will face Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev next

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the 2023 ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz's next two Red Group matches will pit him against two Russian aces: Andrey Rublev and Daniil Medvedev. Alcaraz and Medvedev have met four times on the tour, with a 2-2 head-to-head record, while this will be the Spaniard's first tour-level meeting with Rublev.

In a press conference, Alcaraz recalled his 2023 US Open semifinal match against Medvedev and stated that his opponent would put up a 'tough' fight due to his aggressive style of play.

"Medvedev has his style. He doesn't miss any ball. He's really, really tough. He's a wall. I think the last tournaments that he has played, he was more aggressive. For example, in the semifinal of the US Open he was more aggressive than I thought. I think that's why he's really, really tough," he said.

The two-time Grand Slam champion then turned his attention to Rublev and analyzed his game. He noted he will have to be 'really focused' in order to have a chance against both of his opponents.

"Rublev, his power of every shot, it is amazing. His forehand is one of the biggest forehand on the tour, for sure. He hit the ball 100% every shot during three, four hours. It is amazing. I will have to be really, really focused on every match if I want to give myself a chance," Carlos Alcaraz said.

