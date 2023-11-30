"Carlos Alcaraz has to learn to talk less"; "Bro vanished after Wimbledon": Spaniard promising to deny Novak Djokovic Golden Slam in 2024 amuses fans

Carlos Alcaraz stated that he and the other players will prevent World No. 1 Novak Djokovic from winning the Golden Slam in 2024, which elicited amusing responses from tennis fans around the globe.

The Golden Slam is achieved when a player wins all four Grand Slam tournaments – the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open – alongside the Olympic gold medal in the same year. Steffi Graf is the only player in tennis history, male or female, to have won the accolade in 1988.

Djokovic, however, came very close to winning it thrice in his career, in 2015 and 2021 and this year, when Carlos Alcaraz himself dashed his hopes by defeating him in the Wimbledon final. The Serb, though, has stated that he will eye it again in 2024, with the Paris Olympics on the horizon.

The Spaniard, who was in Mexico on November 29 for an exhibition match, stated that he and the other players will make the 24-time Grand Slam champion's journey to adding the Golden Slam to his long list of achievements difficult.

"2024, with the Games, is going to be a special year for everyone, players, athletes, for people who love sports. Djokovic has already shown year after year that he is prepared to win the four 'Grand Slam' and the Olympic gold, but we are here to prevent it. It is going to be a very intense 2024," he told the Mexican press (via Madrid Actual).

Tennis fans were amused by Alcaraz's remarks and took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their feelings. One user suggested that Carlos Alcaraz quit 'talking' and start 'playing,' because the 'pressure' of chasing Novak Djokovic's records is distracting him.

"Carlitos needs to stop talking and start playing. His team needs to advise him on not playing for numbers like he used to play in the beginning and he will improve. The pressure of Djokovic and the mental games have got him distracted!" the user wrote.

Another user wrote:

"Yes carlos keep providing the fuel for djokovic. Give him the fire in his belly."

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Carlos Alcaraz aims to win a medal at 2024 Paris Olympics

Carlos Alcaraz pictured at an exhibition match in Mexico

In the same conversation with the Mexican press, Carlos Alcaraz revealed some of his ambitions for the 2024 season, which included winning a medal for his country, Spain, in the Paris Olympics.

The 20-year-old said:

"With the Games in the summer, after Wimbledon, it's going to be a tough season, like all the ones I've done so far. We're going to try to get strong, get in the best possible shape, to try to make it the same or better than this season."

"And try to bring a medal to my country. That is what I would like the most and for which we are going to work," he added.

Alcaraz finished his 2023 season with six titles, including a Grand Slam at Wimbledon, two Masters 1000 titles at Indian Wells and Madrid, two ATP 500 titles at Barcelona and Queen's Club, and an ATP 250 trophy in Buenos Aires.

