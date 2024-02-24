Carlos Alcaraz offers heartfelt condolences to those affected by massive fire that ripped through apartment blocks in Valencia

Carlos Alcaraz has offered his heartfelt condolences to the people affected by the massive fire that ripped through adjacent apartment blocks in Valencia, Spain.

At least nine people were killed and around 14 others are considered missing after a major fire engulfed two neighboring apartment blocks on Thursday, February 22. As per CNN, the fire started around 05:30 PM local time in Campanar, a suburb of Valencia. However, officials have yet to give a clear word on what caused the fire.

Flames spread at an alarming pace, with the building having a reportedly flammable polyurethane cladding. About 16 firefighting units rushed to the scene but the officers found it difficult to contain the blaze.

Taking to social media on Friday, Alcaraz extended a heartfelt hug to those affected and to the families of those deceased in Thursday's tragedy.

"A heartfelt hug to all those affected by the terrible fire in Valencia, and all my love to the families of the deceased," Alcaraz wrote on his Instagram stories.

Carlos Alcaraz's Instagram story on Friday

With entry into the apartments almost impossible, firefighters reportedly used drones to locate the bodies inside. Meanwhile, those injured were rushed to local medical centers. Among those injured were at least six firefighters and a minor (via TOI). Accommodations were also arranged for those who lost their house in the fire.

A three-day official mourning was declared by the Valencia government, starting Friday (February 23).

Carlos Alcaraz gives injury update following Rio Open 1R exit

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Australian Open

Carlos Alcaraz recently gave an update on the ankle injury he picked up at the 2024 Rio Open. The Spaniard, who underwent an MRI scan, said he developed a grade II lateral sprain on his ankle that will keep him out from the tour for some days.

Taking to social media on Thursday (February 22), Alcaraz expressed hopes of returning to action in Las Vegas, where he is set to face Rafael Nadal in an exhibition match on March 3.

"I just had an MRI on my ankle after yesterday's injury. After the meeting with my doctor @drlopezmartinez and my physiotherapists @juanjo_moreno_m and @sergiokine the diagnosis is a grade II lateral sprain. I have a sprain that will keep me out for a few days! See you in Las Vegas and Indian Wells," Alcaraz wrote on Instagram.

The ankle injury forced Carlos Alcaraz to retire just two games into his Rio Open first-round match against Thiago Monteiro. The Spaniard received medical attention on-court but was unable to continue.