"Carlos Alcaraz is playing like Roger Federer but more physical" - Nick Kyrgios and Serena Williams' ex-coach on Spaniard's recent high-level tennis

Carlos Alcaraz is arguably the best men's player of the year so far, with five ATP titles to his name. His consistently high-level display on the court was the central topic of discussion for Nick Kyrgios and Serena Williams' former coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, in a media interaction organized by the latter.

Alcaraz had been in the midst of a slump in form earlier in 2025, as he failed to defend his Indian Wells Masters title and suffered a shock second-round exit at the Miami Masters. The World No. 2 was quick to turn around his fortunes during this year's European claycourt swing as he enjoyed triumphs in Paris, Rome, and Monte Carlo.

Carlos Alcaraz took his rich vein of form into the grasscourt season by securing his second career title victory at Queen's Club, before a runner-up finish to archrival Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon. Against that background, Nick Kyrgios and Serena Williams' ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou expressed pleasant surprise at the 22-year-old's form, while also illustrating a comparison with 20-time Major winner Roger Federer based on the two players' similar aggressive intent.

"Alcaraz is a joke right now," Nick Kyrgios remarked while speaking in a UTS Tour media interaction.

"I think he's playing like Federer but more physical," Patrick Mouratoglou replied.

Kyrgios further insisted that Alcaraz's game bore a resemblance to that of every "Big 3" member. The Aussie also forecasted the Spaniard to end his career with at least 15 Major titles, which Mouratoglou promptly disagreed with.

"That's what I say. I think he's got a bit of Nadal, Federer, and Novak, he's got all three. He plays like Federer a little bit, physicality of Nadal, and then he's got that confidence like Novak. Like, I think he could get 15 Slams," Kyrgios added.

"It's so much pressure... you can see that the guy is 21, and everybody is saying he's going to be the best of all time. It's so much pressure. The best of all time?!" Mouratoglou said in his counterpoint to the 30-year-old.

Carlos Alcaraz has won 33 of his last 35 matches on ATP Tour this year

Carlos Alcaraz defended his French Open crown in style in May | Image Source: Getty

Carlos Alcaraz can take pride in his run between April and July, which saw him go 33-2 across six big tournaments. More importantly, the five-time Major winner has defeated Jannik Sinner in two of their three encounters during this time period to take an 8-5 lead in their rivalry.

Alcaraz got the better of Sinner in the final of the Italian Open earlier in May, in what was the Italian's first pro-tour appearance since accepting a three-month doping suspension from WADA. The Spaniard then scripted a spellbinding comeback from two sets to love down and saved three match points to beat the World No. 1 in a five-set title match at the French Open.

Jannik Sinner eventually exacted his revenge over Carlos Alcaraz a few weeks later, coming from a set down to beat him in the Wimbledon final last Sunday (July 13).

