American tennis legend Jimmy Connors recently lavished praise on Carlos Alcaraz for his attitude - both on and off the court.

Alcaraz has come into his own over the past year and established himself as the one to beat. The two-time Grand Slam champion has earned several accolades, including being the youngest ATP World No. 1 in history. The 20-year-old has also captivated sports fans all over the world with his energy, enthusiasm and passion on and off the court.

Eight-time Grand Slam champion Jimmy Connors has lauded Carlos Alcaraz for his go-big or go-home personality.

“I like his attitude. I like it; not only the way he talks off the court but also the way he is on the court; and the way he goes at it. The way he gives it his all,” he said on the 'Sinner wins Beijing' episode of Advantage Connors podcast [33:20].

Jimmy Connors opined that the Spaniard understands what it takes to make one’s mark on the big stages and never fails to deliver. He noted that such engaging personalities are what fans pay to watch.

“I keep saying that, you know, that’s what they get paid the big bucks for. They should go out and give it their all; but he does,” he said.

“And I like seeing that - those guys that are digging, getting in the dirt, getting dirty and grinding and know just what it means to be the best player in the world or to win a Major Championship; to know what it means to them personally but also to tennis in general. That helps carry the game - these young guys. They are the sellers now,” he added.

"You can grab on to guys like that" – Jimmy Connors on the rise of Jannik Sinner & Daniil Medvedev alongside Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz (L) and Jannik Sinner at the 2023 China Open

Apart from Carlos Alcaraz, Jimmy Connors said that he is also appreciative of what the World No. 2’s rivals, World No. 3 Daniil Medvedev and World No. 4 Jannik Sinner, bring to the table.

“The next generation that are coming up, that are nine, 10 years old, they look and see Alcaraz or Sinner or Medvedev or whoever you want to pick, and say, ‘I want to do that.’ That’s who I follow. I want to be like that,” he said on the podcast.

“Tennis needs guys that are doing more than just playing the game – that they are selling it too, and getting it out there to all the kids and the fans, to draw them in,” he added.

The American further hailed Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s enthralling rivalry, which has subsequently brought new fans to the sport. The Spaniard and the Italian are involved in a nip-and-tuck battle. Their seven-match rivalry currently favors Jannik Sinner 4-3.

“A kid like that and Sinner? You can grab on to guys like that and ride them through their whole career. That’s the fun part of it,” Jimmy Connor said. “The passion that they have for it, and they are not afraid to show you that, so like that or not, you can ride that throughout the course of their career, which only brings more people to the stands.”

Alcaraz and Sinner are currently contesting the Shanghai Masters and are through to the Round of 16.