“Carlos Alcaraz propaganda is back in Oz” – Tennis fans react to Louis Vuitton being the official trophy trunk maker at Australian Open 2024

Tennis fans on the internet have begun speculating that Carlos Alcaraz will win the Australian Open in 2024 after the tournament announced Louis Vuitton as its official trophy-trunk maker.

The Australian Open men's and women's singles trophies will be placed inside a case designed by French luxury fashion manufacturer Louis Vuitton. Tennis Australia director Craig Tiley expressed his delight over the association with the fashion brand, saying:

“Louis Vuitton is renowned for creating iconic trunks and we are delighted with the stunning hand-crafted custom trunks created for our historic Australian Open trophies.”

He added:

“The Australian Open and Louis Vuitton both share a commitment to unparalleled excellence and innovation, while retaining great respect for history, tradition and the celebration of legendary achievement and skill."

The partnership, meanwhile, has also got some tennis buffs believing that Carlos Alcaraz will triumph at the Melbourne Major, given the Spaniard is a house ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

A fan on X (formerly Twitter) confidently stated:

"Carlos taking it iktr."

Expand Tweet

Another fan chimed in, saying:

"And its ambassador is getting the trophy."

Expand Tweet

A third fan affirmed that it would be funny if anyone else apart from Carlos Alcaraz won the Happy Slam, which is slated to kick off on January 14.

"This is made for Carlos but i’d laugh so much if a certain someone else won it instead," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

A user suggested that Alcaraz is set to gain a lot from the tie-up.

"Carlos propaganda is back in Oz then," the user wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Carlos Alcaraz: "2024, with the Games, is going to be a special year"

Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz recently stated that the 2024 tennis season will bring numerous challenges. In a conversation with the press in Mexico, he said (via Madrid Actual):

"2024, with the Games, is going to be a special year for everyone, players, athletes, for people who love sports. With the Games in the summer, after Wimbledon, it's going to be a tough season, like all the ones I've done so far."

The two-time Grand Slam champion vowed to perform well at the Olympics and other big events in the season.

"We're going to try to get strong, get in the best possible shape, to try to make it the same or better than this season and try to bring a medal to my country. That is what I would like the most and for which we are going to work," Alcaraz added.