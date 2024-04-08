Carlos Alcaraz's fitness under concern at Monte-Carlo Masters, Spaniard facing discomfort in heavily-taped up forearm: Reports

Carlos Alcaraz is facing discomfort in his right forearm according to reports ahead of his encounter with Felix-Auger Aliassime at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters.

Upsetting reports came out of Monaco ahead of Alacarz's first match at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters as he was seen practicing with his arm tapped.

Expand Tweet

According to reports, Carlos Alcaraz did not hit a lot of forehands and the majority of them were slices. His intensity was less than what was expected of the Spaniard.

Expand Tweet

He could not hold the racquet properly and had a small workout in the gym before heading to the practice courts to run and stretch.

On the other hand, according to some other reports, Alcaraz faces slight discomfort in his forearm but it is not as severe as previously reported. The Spaniard's team is taking the necessary precautions to get him ready for his match.

"I tell you about the condition of Carlos Alcaraz and his forearm. I have read during the morning certain media talking about seriousness or even that he could withdraw from the tournament. What I know is that it's all precautionary. There are discomforts, obviously, but that is why they are not going to force themselves in training. It debuts on Wednesday and will arrive at the premiere without problems. Don't worry, and as I always tell you, don't believe everything that is said out there," translated by Google Translate.

Expand Tweet

Carlos Alcaraz's projected path to 2024 Monte-Carlos Masters

Carlos Alcaraz training for the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters

Carlos Alcaraz is looking for his first win at the Monte-Carlo Masters as he skipped the tournament in 2023 due to an injury and lost his first match against Sebastian Korda in 2022, which was his first appearance at the tournament.

Seeded third, he received a bye in the first round. The Spaniard will face Felix-Auger Aliassime in the second round, who is a tricky opponent for Alcaraz. The Canadian boasts a 3-2 head-to-head against him.

In the third round, the World No. 3 could face either Zhang Zhizhen, Marcos Giron, Federico Coria or Ugo Humbert.

The quarterfinals could see Alcaraz take on Hubert Hurkacz, who recently lifted his first clay title at the Estoril Open. He could also face Roberto Bautista Agut or Casper Ruud.

In the semifinals, fans could be delighted by a mouth-watering clash with Novak Djokovic. Viewers have been treated to fierce matches between Djokovic and Alcaraz over the last few years. The Wimbledon 2023 final between the duo has been etched into the memories of tennis fans. However, the Serb avenged the loss in the 2023 Cincinnati Masters final.

The final could see Carlos Alcaraz take on World No. 2 Jannik Sinner. The Italian will be looking to avenge the 2024 Indian Wells Open semifinal loss.