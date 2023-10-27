Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic: Who leads the Masters 1000 race heading into Paris Masters 2023?

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have been two of the best performers on the men's tour this season. The top ranking has switched back and forth between them since the start of the year.

Heading into the Paris Masters, the Spaniard has the upper hand at the Masters level based on his results.

The nine Masters 1000 tournaments are some of the most prestigious events on the ATP Tour. The Paris Masters is the last of them to be held every year and will begin from October 30 this time.

With the tournament about to start, all eyes will be on another potential Djokovic-Alcaraz final. However, before all the excitement begins in Paris, here's a quick look at how the two of them have fared in the rest of the Masters 1000 events this year:

Carlos Alcaraz has outperformed Novak Djokovic in the Masters tournaments this season

The season's first couple of Masters tournaments, collectively known as the "Sunshine Double" are held at Indian Wells and Miami. Novak Djokovic was forced to skip both of them as he was denied a visa due to the vaccine mandate in the US.

Carlos Alcaraz, on the other hand, tasted success as he won the Indian Wells title and made it to the last four in Miami. He then skipped the Monte-Carlo Masters due to an injury, while Djokovic competed there and lost to Lorenzo Musetti in the third round.

It was the Serb's turn to withdraw from an event after that as he decided to skip the Madrid Open as a precautionary measure. Alcaraz was the defending champion there, and mounted a successful title defense.

The two competed in the same Masters tournament for the first time at the Italian Open. Fans were anticipating a showdown between the two, but the match-up didn't materialize. Alcaraz was upset by Fabian Marozsan in the third round, while Djokovic was ousted by Holger Rune in the quarterfinals.

The 36-year-old took some time off following Wimbledon and skipped the Canadian Open, while Alcaraz competed and made it to the last eight. Both of them participated in Cincinnati and delivered an all-time classic when they faced off in the final.

Djokovic rallied from a set and a break down, and even saved a championship point, to win his record 39th Masters title. It was also his first title at the level since last year's Italian Open. The Serb then opted to skip the Shanghai Masters, while Alcaraz's debut there ended with a fourth-round exit.

Novak Djokovic has won just one title at the Masters level this year, with a 9-2 record. Carlos Alcaraz, on the other hand, has won two titles and has a 25-5 record so far. However, the former has only participated in three Masters events, with his appearance at the upcoming Paris Masters being his fourth.

Had Djokovic been present at all of them, the stats could've looked slightly different. With both of them contesting the Paris Masters, the stage is set for another potential duel between the two.

