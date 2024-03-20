Carlos Alcaraz wishes his father on Spanish National Father’s Day

Carlos Alcaraz extended his heartfelt wishes to his father Carlos Sr. on National Father's Day, celebrated in Spain on Tuesday, March 19.

Alcaraz recently defended his title at the Indian Wells Masters by defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev 7-6(5), 6-1 in the final held on Sunday, March 17. His father Carlos Sr. could be seen cheered him on from the stands throughout the match.

The World No. 2 later clicked a picture with Carlos Sr. on the podium with one hand wrapped around the latter's shoulder and the other holding the men's singles trophy. He shared the same picture on X (formerly Twitter) on the occasion of National Father's Day on Tuesday with a caption wishing his father.

"Happy day papa!," he wrote. (translated)

Like Alcaraz, Carlos Sr. grew up in the Spanish village of El Palmar in Murcia. He played tennis professionally in his youth. He later undertook the role of a director at a local tennis academy called Real Sociedad Club de Campo de Murcia.

Carlos Alcaraz: "I love to be back at home, feel like I'm Carlos Alcaraz as a person, not as a tennis player"

With the second successive triumph at the Indian Wells Masters, Carlos Alcaraz earned a staggering $1.1 million to take his career prize money total to $27,477,147, as per the ATP.

The Spaniard claimed that he led a pragmatic life despite the large earnings, thanks to his father Carlos Sr. and his mother Virginia Garfia's teachings.

"Well, my father and my mom have a really good role. They try to pull me in the ground every time that I win a tournament or I win an amount of money, I'm not gonna lie, I’m not gonna hide. They always stay there to put my feet on the ground," Alcaraz told Tennis Channel at Indian Wells.

The World No. 2 further stated that he relished being a regular guy back home in El Palmar, Murcia, with his family and friends.

"For me, it's not difficult to do it because every time I do a really good results or if I have a really good run in a tournament, I always want to be back with my friends, just feel like nothing happened to me," he said. "I love to be back at home, feel like I'm Carlos Alcaraz as a person, not as a tennis player, not I did something huge, I want to feel like I’m a normal guy."

Alcaraz is next scheduled to compete at the Miami Open 2024. He has already received a bye in the first round as the top seed and awaits a qualifier in the second.