"Caroline Garcia killed Naomi Osaka for nothing? Ban the French from tennis" - Fans react to Garcia's Australian Open loss 2 days after Osaka win

Caroline Garcia crashed out of the Australian Open 2024 following a loss to Poland's Magdalena Frech in the second round on Wednesday, January 17. Her exit comes two days after producing a brilliant performance to down four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the first round.

Garcia struggled against Frech as she committed 18 unforced errors in the opening set. She managed to convert one break point on Frech's serve but was broken twice, which helped the Pole go 1-0 up.

Garcia couldn't improve with the unforced errors in the second set as well. Despite hitting 26 winners against Frech's seven, she wasn't able to edge ahead at critical points in the match. She lost 4-6, 6-7(2) to bow out of the Australian Open.

Incidentally, the Wednesday scoreline mirrored Garcia's first-round result against comeback mom Naomi Osaka.

Tennis fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to register their reactions to the Frenchwoman's disappointing loss just a couple of days after the dominant show against Osaka.

"Caroline Garcia doing Caroline Garcia things. Two days after whacking Naomi Osaka in straight sets, she is now -- alert - Bundled Out with exactly the same scoreline," a fan wrote.

Another fan was so dejected with the outcome on Wednesday that they called for strict action against the French.

"So garcia killed naomi for nothing? we should ban the french from playing tennis. in my opinion," the fan tweeted.

A third fan chimed in, saying:

"This one shocked me big time! Caroline Garcia's level against Naomi Osaka was so impressive; I actually thought she'd make a pretty deep run in Melbourne. My goodness..."

Here are a few more reactions from X:

"I've learned a lot during this trip" - Naomi Osaka after crashing out of Australian Open 2024

Naomi Osaka addresses the media at Australian Open.

Naomi Osaka returned to tennis after more than a year at the Brisbane International 2024. She won her first contest on the comeback against Tamara Korpatsch at the WTA 500 event but was shown the door by Karolina Pliskova in the next round.

After bowing out of the Australian Open 2024, the Japanese player reflected on her first trip Down Under post-pregnancy.

"I mean, these past couple weeks I think, for me, I'm very grateful for them. I have a team that's really amazing and I've made a lot of different memories with them in Australia," Naomi Osaka said during the post-match press conference.

"Of course, I don't regret anything. I think I've learned a lot during this trip, both on the court and off the court," she added.

