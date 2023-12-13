Caroline Wozniacki's daughter Olivia tries her hand at tennis & basketball

Caroline Wozniacki recently shared a few clips of her two-year-old daughter Olivia playing tennis and basketball. The clips show Olivia’s enthusiasm for both sports, as well as her parents' support and encouragement.

Wozniacki, who made a stunning comeback to tennis this year after more than three years of retirement, seems to be passing on her passion and love for the game to her daughter.

Wozniacki, married to former NBA player David Lee, retired from professional tennis in 2020 after winning 30 singles titles, including the 2018 Australian Open. She decided to quit the sport to focus on starting a family and pursuing other interests. She gave birth to Olivia in June 2021 and to her son James in October 2022.

However, Wozniacki surprised the tennis world by announcing her return to the WTA tour in June 2023. She made her comeback at the Canadian Open in August, where she won her first match in over three years against qualifier Kimberly Birrell, 6-2, 6-2.

The 33-year-old Dane then went on to play at the Cincinnati Open, eventually losing the first round in straight sets to Varvara Gracheva. She ended her 2023 season after losing in the US Open fourth round to Coco Gauff, 3-6, 6-3, 1-6.

Wozniacki posted two clips of Olivia practicing tennis and basketball on her Instagram story on Tuesday, December 12. In the first clip, Olivia can be seen hitting forehand drills with a kid's racquet, while her mom and dad cheer and clap for her.

Caroline Wozniacki on Instagram

In the second clip, Olivia can be seen trying to dribble the basketball.

"Olivia’s boot camp 😂🤪," Wozniacki wrote.

Caroline Wozniacki on Instagram

Caroline Wozniacki to make 2024 Australian Open comeback with wildcard entry

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2023 US Open

Caroline Wozniacki has been granted a wildcard for the 2024 Australian Open, setting the stage for her return to Melbourne Park after a four-year hiatus.

Wozniacki's last appearance at the tournament was in 2020, where she reached the third round before falling to Ons Jabeur, 5-7, 6-3, 5-7. Now, she'll kick off her 2024 season at the ASB Classic before heading to Australia for the Grand Slam.

“I have so many wonderful memories of Melbourne, and of course, winning the Australian Open is an all-time career highlight," the Dane told the Australian Open podcast (h/t Eurosport). "Melbourne’s one of my most favorite cities in the world, and I can’t wait to share it with my family and my kids. It’s obviously a tournament I feel extremely comfortable at.

"I love the balls, I love the court, and I love the fans. And I hope that I get a nice welcome back when I see everyone there - and I’m sure I will; it really is a special place. I’m truly grateful to everyone for the wildcard and having the opportunity to compete again at the AO in January," she added.

Caroline Wozniacki is currently ranked World No. 246. She played seven matches this season with a 4-3 win-loss record.