Caroline Wozniacki recently trained with her younger compatriot Holger Rune ahead of her competitive return at the 2023 Canadian Open.

2018 Australian Open champion Wozniacki initially retired from competitive tennis at the tournament Down Under in 2020.

Three years and two babies later, she has announced that she will be coming out of retirement ahead of the 2023 US Open. Caroline Wozniacki revealed the news in June, in an article for Vogue.

The former World No. 1 stated that one of her aims was to prove to herself and to other mothers that having a career after giving birth is possible.

"I’ve talked with a lot of women who gave up on their own dreams because they wanted to be with their families, but somewhere deep down they have this yearning to do something they’re passionate about," the former World No. 1 said in her essay for Vogue.

"I want to prove that to myself and to those women. You can have both: You can be thrilled with your family and with everything at home and still have a career—and be great at it," she added.

Caroline Wozniacki has since commenced her training sessions. The Dane, who otherwise lives in Florida, was recently spotted training with compatriot and World No. 6 Holger Rune at the Monte-Carlo Country Club.

The 20-year-old’s sister Alma uploaded a video of their practice on social media.

Wozniacki also recently reunited with her former hitting partner Michal Przysiezny ahead of her return.

The two-time US Open finalist stated that she aims to commence her journey as a wildcard entrant at the Canadian Open (August 7-13), where she was the champion in 2010. She will then contest the final Major of the season at Flushing Meadows.

"I was so happy when she said that" – Holger Rune on partnering with Caroline Wozniacki in the 2024 Paris Olympics

Caroline Wozniacki during the Ladies Invitation doubles match at Wimbledon 2023

Caroline Wozniacki also revealed that she is aiming to represent Denmark in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In an interview with ESPN, the player said that she would be happy to team up with Holger Rune in the mixed doubles event and that winning an Olympic medal would be ‘the cherry on the cake.’

“I love the Olympics. I love the spirit of the Olympics. Winning an Olympic medal would be the cherry on the cake for me,” she said.

Holger Rune, who has become the highest-ranked men’s tennis player in Danish history, expressed his excitement about the 33-year-old’s offer.

“It’s so good. I was so happy when she said that. It could be very very funny,” he said in conversation with Tennis Channel.

Holger Rune was last seen representing Denmark at the Hopman Cup, but has since been battling a back injury. He recently revealed that he is being treated for the same, and is hoping to make a return at the Canadian Open.

“Hi everyone. Monday, I had a scan on my back and are now getting various treatments and have started controlled practice and it’s much better than last week. So, I continue treatment and that I will be fit for fight to compete in Canada. I am hungry to work,” Rune said last week on social media.

