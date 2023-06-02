Casper Ruud recently reminisced about his childhood, recalling the nervousness he felt while watching Rafael Nadal compete in Grand Slam finals.

On Thursday, June 1, Ruud defeated Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 in the second round of the French Open in three hours and four minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

During a post-match interview with the Tennis Channel, Prakash Amritraj asked Casper Ruud for his opinion on whether watching a tennis match is more challenging than playing it.

Ruud responded that he believes it is much more difficult to watch a game than to play it. He reasoned that while watching, one does not have control over the outcome.

"I can feel like watching is much tougher than playing yourself because watching you have sort of no control at all. While if you play you have some sort of control of what choices you do and what kind of shots you hit. Little bit more in your hands," Ruud said.

The former World No. 2 reminisced about the times he witnessed Rafael Nadal's performances in Grand Slam finals.

"In my childhood watching some of the Grand Slam finals and my childhood sort of idol was Rafa and I always cheered for him in the final. I was really nervous at times when it was like in the fifth set maybe, I can still remember how nervous I was and hoping he would win but playing yourself is a little more calm actually," Casper Ruud recalled.

"I believe that we will see Rafael Nadal at least one more time in Roland-Garros" - Casper Ruud

Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud at the 2022 French Open

Prior to the commencement of the ongoing French Open, Rafael Nadal announced that he will be taking a break from the sport. The 22-time Grand Slam champion also stated that the 2024 season could possibly be the final year of his career.

Nadal also confirmed his withdrawal from the French Open due to a persistent injury. This is the first time since 2004 that the Spaniard will not be participating in the tournament, a Slam which he has won a record-breaking 14 times.

In an episode of Eurosport's Ruud Talk, Casper Ruud shared his conviction that Nadal will grace the courts of Roland-Garros once again.

"I mean, it’s inevitable that the end is near. But I believe that we will see Rafa at least one more time in Roland-Garros feeling ready and fit to top the goal to win the tournament. He never gives up," Casper Ruud said.

Ruud said Nadal should take a well-deserved break and allow himself ample time to rest.

"So I just think he needs a little time off now. And I know that he's been trying to push sort of the clock and the time to be ready for Roland-Garros. And this year he couldn't do it. But now he has a full year," Ruud said.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : 0 votes