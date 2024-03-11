"Caused hate towards me and my team": Iga Swiatek on opting out of Netflix Break Point after controversial appearance and the series' cancellation

Iga Swiatek has made an honest admission about her appearance in Netflix’s Break Point after the series was recently shelved by the OTT platform.

Similar to F1’s “Drive to Survive” and golf’s “Full Swing,” Netflix produced a tennis documentary series called “Break Point.” The first season, which was released in two parts in 2023, featured several established as well as up-and-coming stars, including Nick Kyrgios, Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Casper Ruud, Ons Jabeur, Taylor Fritz, and Frances Tiafoe.

The second season of Break Point was released in January 2024. However, in March, Netflix shelved the series. Following the recent announcement, Iga Swiatek was asked to share her filming experience and the series' subsequent cancellation.

"Honestly, I didn't know about that. I don't have any answer to that right now," she said in her post-match press conference in Indian Wells.

The Pole hinted that she wasn't very comfortable opening up about her life on the series.

"I was involved only in Season 1, and I gotta say that it was kind of a test for me if I'm going to be comfortable talking about my life and, like, opening up so much," she said.

"I can only speak about my perspective. I think that the Netflix guys were really nice and really cooperative but in the end there wasn't much impact we had in terms of editing some stuff we didn't like," she added.

Swiatek, who won her third Grand Slam title at the 2022 US Open, featured in the ninth episode of the first season, “Under Pressure,” which highlighted her campaign in New York.

However, the World No. 1 and her team - especially her psychologist Daria Abramowicz, caught flak from tennis fans for their “weird” relationship. Fans insinuated that Abramowicz was “controlling,” pointing at a scene from the series where she seemingly had the last word about Iga Swiatek’s hairstyle.

Iga Swiatek, who previously defended Daria Abramowicz, said that it was this controversy that made her opt out of the second season of Break Point.

"I know I didn't give, like, much access, as much as other players. I accepted that I may not have the final voice, but there were some stuff that were misinterpreted," she said.

"My appearance in this series kind of caused some hate towards me and my team. So I just wanted to, you know, live my life peacefully and do my job, so that's why I didn't get into the second season," she added.

Iga Swiatek reaches fourth round in Indian Wells 2024

Iga Swiatek pictured at the 2024 Indian Wells tournament

Iga Swiatek is through to the fourth round of the ongoing WTA 1000 event in Indian Wells. Following an opening-round bye, the World No. 1 defeated Danielle Collins 6-3, 6-0 in the second round. She then avenged her 2024 Australian Open third-round loss by getting the better of Linda Noskova 6-4, 6-0 in the third round.

The four-time Grand Slam champion is vying for her second WTA 1000 title of the season after her victory in Doha. She is also aiming for a second trophy in Indian Wells, having been the champion in 2022.

Swiatek will next face Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva for a spot in the quarterfinals.