"Champions" - Novak Djokovic praises Serbia’s U18 basketball team after their European Championship victory

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic congratulated Serbia’s junior basketball team for winning the FIBA U18 European Championship 2023.

Djokovic, who is a passionate basketball fan, expressed his admiration for the young Serbs, who defeated Spain 81-71 in the final on Sunday.

Serbia claimed their fifth U18 European Championship title, and their first since 2018, after an unbeaten run in the competition. They hosted the event in Nis, where they enjoyed the support of a fervent home crowd.

Nikola Topic was named the MVP of the tournament, averaging 24 points and eight assists. He was joined by teammate Bogoljub Markovic in the All-Star Five.

The news of the victory was shared by the Football Association of Serbia on their Instagram account on Monday, July 31.

"🏆🇷🇸🏀 Serbia's basketball team up to eighteen years has become the champion of Europe! Congratulations! 👏🏻," the caption read.

Djokovic, who is currently preparing for the US Open, shared the post and captioned it:

"Champions."

Novak Djokovic on Instagram

"Novak Djokovic had a bit of a break, but now the preparations for the US tour are starting" - Serb's coach Goran Ivanisevic

Novak Djokovic and coach Goran Ivanisevic in Wimbledon 2022

Novak Djokovic is getting ready for the US tour according to coach Goran Ivanisevic.

Ivanisevic talked about the Serb’s plans for his next event in an interview with Sportske Novosti. The World No. 2 skipped the Canadian Open and will probably make his comeback at the Cincinnati Open, which will take place in mid-August.

"He had a bit of a break, but now the preparations for the US tour are starting. Preparations begin at the end of the week, he's slowly starting with the fitness, and then the tennis. I don't know exactly, the week after, mid-next month, he will leave for Cincinnati," Ivanisevic said.

Ivanisevic also defended Djokovic from the media’s claims accusing the Serb of being disrespectful to his coaching staff.

Novak Djokovic has been seen shouting at his team, including Ivanisevic, during matches. Ivanisevic talked about this issue and said that he usually can’t hear the Serb. The Croatian added that World No. 2 needs to vent his emotions, and that’s his way of doing so.

"No, that's nonsense. First of all, I can't hear half of what he says. These are huge courts, the crowd is shouting, and you can't hear. It doesn't bother me, it's emotions, he has to get it out somehow," he told Sportske Novosti.

