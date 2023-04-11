Chris Evert has publicly criticized the 14th Dalai Lama for his inappropriate behavior after a video of the spiritual leader went viral.

The video captured the spiritual leader kissing a young boy on the lips as the child approached him to pay his respects. The Dalai Lama can also be heard telling the boy to suck his tongue and then sticking out his own tongue. The incident took place on February 28 at the Dalai Lama temple in Dharamshala, India.

The video, captured during a public event, has ignited a firestorm of criticism from child rights organizations and social media users alike.

On Monday, April 10, former World No. 1, Chris Evert took to social media to express her disapproval of the Dalai Lama's behavior, deeming it "inappropriate".

"Totally inappropriate ….ugh…" Evert tweeted.

Since the release of the video, the office of the Buddhist monk has issued an apology statement where it says that the Dalai Lama “regrets the incident”. It also mentions that “His Holiness genuinely meant no offense” and that he was “deeply sorry that people have been hurt by what he said and offers his sincere apologies”.

"I wish maybe that I could have savored the moment a little bit more" – When Chris Evert confessed to lacking emotions during tennis retirement

Chris Evert at the 1982 Wimbledon Championship

Chris Evert was renowned for her unemotional approach to her own victories, earning her the moniker "The Ice Maiden." Her stoic personality on the court was a defining characteristic of her playing style.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion maintained a composed demeanor even during her retirement at the 1989 US Open. However, upon reflecting on the day of her retirement, Evert admitted to regretting her subdued approach.

"I retired at the U.S. Open. It’s like I just waved and walked off the court and that was it. So, I thought it was pretty low-key," she said. "I wish maybe that I could have savored the moment a little bit more and really looked at the fans and maybe been a little more emotional about it and felt a little bit more."

The American tennis legend has previously revealed that her on-court demeanor is not similar to her real-life personality.

She acknowledged that her father and coach, Jimmy Evert, had encouraged her to adopt a more aggressive and intimidating approach to gain a psychological edge over her opponents.

