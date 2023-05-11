American tennis legend Chris Evert commended journalist Kaitlan Collins for her bold and confrontational interview with former US President Donald Trump on Wednesday night.

On May 10, Trump engaged in a live town hall with Collins, where he chose to spew a series of allegedly 'baseless' and 'debunked' claims about election fraud. Trump spoke incessantly, pushing his false narrative that the 2020 election was rigged and that he was the rightful winner, despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

Journalist Kaitlan Collins, however, valiantly attempted to fact-check Trump in real-time. Unfortunately, her efforts were met with hostility and disrespect from the former President, who resorted to calling her a "stupid person."

“Unless you’re a very stupid person, you see what happened,” Trump said.

In light of this, Chris Evert took to social media to express her solidarity with Collins. In her tweet, the 18-time Grand Slam champion praised Collins and expressed that Trump's derogatory comments towards her were unwarranted. Additionally, Evert commended Collins for her tireless efforts to hold Trump accountable for his actions.

"I love @kaitlancollins. She’s the smartest person up there. She’s so knowledgeable and trying so hard to hold him accountable for his remarks. Did he just call her nasty? There you go….." Evert tweeted.

Chris Evert recently expressed her support for Prince Harry

Chris Evert Hosts Tennis Clinic

Chris Evert had recently shown her support for Prince Harry as well after the American and his wife Meghan Markle continued to receive criciticism for their decision to part ways with the Royal Family.

Responding to a tweet from journalist Brian Krassenstein about how it was "odd" to see so many Americans attacking Harry for leaving England, Evert chimed in and professed solidarity, stating that she had always rooted for him and that people should walk in his shoes before coming out with their toxic judgements.

"I find it odd how so many Americans like to attack Prince Harry for leaving England and following his heart. It's called freedom. He married the woman he wanted to, he left the royal family, and came to America for what he sees as a better life for him and his family. What's wrong with that? Why all the hate? Why all the animosity? Is it racial? I truly want to hear opinions here," Krassenstein tweeted.

Chris Evert added her two cents, saying:

"Walk in his shoes…. Judgement is toxic. I’ve always felt for him, and rooted for him. I still do…"

