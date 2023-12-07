Chris Evert lauds Sha'Carri Richardson's "great" speech at the 2023 USATF awards

Chris Evert recently expressed her admiration for sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson, who delivered a moving speech after receiving the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Athlete of the Year award at the USATF 'Night of Legends' ceremony on Saturday, December 3, in Orlando, Florida.

Richardson has emerged as one of the most exciting and inspiring stars in athletics. She claimed the gold medal in the women’s 100m, finished third in the 200m, and helped the women’s 4x100m relay team secure the top spot at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

In her acceptance speech, Richardson thanked God and her family for their support, saying everything happens when it’s supposed to happen.

"A lot of people say 'Oh, it's a long time coming, long time coming.' No, the God that I serve, everything happens when it's supposed to happen. And I stand here today as a world champion, that's because now was the time for it to happen. Now was the most impactful it would be, the most powerful it would be, and the most sincere it would be," Richardson said.

Richardson also spoke about the influence and responsibility she has as a top female USA athlete.

"I understand the influence that I have. I understand the responsibility that I have to USATF as a top female USA athlete, and to my country, to my black family, and my beautiful women. And I feel like I've shown that as long as you're yourself, you can work hard, you can display whatever it is that is you, and still get the job done," she added.

Evert shared the clip of Richardson’s speech on her X (formerly Twitter) account and wrote:

"What a great speech👍💪🙏"

How Chris Evert made history in women’s tennis with her WTA achievements

Chris Evert at the WTA 50th Anniversary Gala

Chris Evert began her reign at the 1971 US Open and retired in 1989, leaving an indelible mark on the sport.

Evert's dominance on clay remains unmatched, as she holds the record for most French Open titles (7) and most clay court titles in the Open Era (70). She won the Australian Open twice (1982 and 1984) and lifted the Wimbledon Championships trophy thrice (1974, 1976, and 1981).

At the US Open, she sits alongside Serena Williams, with a record six titles. Her reign included four consecutive wins (1975-1978) and six consecutive finals (1975-1980), further cementing her dominance on home soil. Evert's 31 consecutive US Open match wins stand as a testament to her exceptional performance.

Evert's name echoes through Grand Slam history. With 34 Grand Slam finals reached, she remains the only player to achieve this feat. The remarkable streak of winning at least one Grand Slam title for 13 consecutive years (1974-1986) stands as a testament to her sustained excellence.

Chris Evert's consistency and skill were recognized by her ranking in the WTA top three for an incredible 17 consecutive years. Evert's leadership and talent extended beyond singles, leading the United States to an unprecedented eight Fed Cup titles.