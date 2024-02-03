"Chris Evert stats are always the craziest stats";"Martina Navratilova was her biggest boon" - Fans react to American's H2H record against top players

Chris Evert is one of the greatest female players of all time. The 18-time Major winner matched up well with most of the WTA field during her heydays — a feat that came to the tennis community's attention recently.

Evert competed on the WTA Tour from 1971 to 1989, taking home a whopping 157 titles. During this time, the American completely dominated most of her peers. Barring Steffi Graf, Martina Navratilova and Tracy Austin, Chris Evert boasts either a positive or a neutral head-to-head record against 49 players who were ranked 10th or higher at some point in their respective careers.

Some of these names include Grand Slam titles-record holder Margaret Court (6-3), nine-time Major winner Monica Seles (2-1), American legend Billie Jean King (19-7), six-time Major winner Evonne Goolagong (26-12), four-time Major winner Hana Mandlikova (19-7) and former World No. 3 Pam Shriver (18-3).

In that context, many fans were amazed when the above statistic detailing Chris Evert's monopoly of the women's circuit resurfaced on Reddit. One fan proclaimed it to be among the "craziest stats" that they had seen.

"Chrissie stats are always the craziest stats I've ever seen," they wrote.

Another fan, meanwhile, asserted that the American would've won more Major titles if not for Martina Navratilova.

"Martina was her biggest boon. Stopped her in 10 Slam finals, iirc," they wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from the tennis community on Reddit:

A look at some of Chris Evert's most mind-boggling records

Chris Evert at 1982 Wimbledon

While Chris Evert may not have the definitive argument to be the greatest female player of all time, some of her career achievements tend to reduce tennis fans to a simple 'Oh, that's unreal!'

The American's most impressive record has to be her string of 34 consecutive semifinal appearances from the 1971 US Open to the 1983 French Open. She won the title in 15 of those matches, marking the most successful tenure of her career.

Evert also reached the quarterfinals or higher at a Grand Slam tournament in her first 48 appearances, which is a record that would likely never be eclipsed. Out of those, she made the semifinals 46 times which is an Open Era record. All-in-all, the 18-time Major titlist only lost before the semifinals on four occasions: 1983 Wimbledon, the 1987 US Open, 1988 Roland Garros and the 1989 US Open.

The American's brilliance was not limited to Grand Slam tournaments though; she had a 125-match winning streak on clay between 1973 and 1979, beating her archrival Martina Navratilova six times during the run. This is another feat that would most likely not be matched.