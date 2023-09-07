Christopher Eubanks cracks up at Madison Keys' witty on-court interview after US Open QF win 

Christopher Eubanks recently reacted to Madison Keys’ humorous on-court interview after her quarterfinal match on Wednesday, September 6.

17th seed Keys defeated reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets 6-1, 6-4 to advance to her third US Open semifinal. In her on-court interview, Keys revealed that she had trouble hearing Fratangelo’s suggestions during the noisy encounter.

"To be honest I couldn’t hear sh*t out here tonight, sorry," Keys said. "But yeah couldn’t hear anything you [pointing at Fratangelo] were saying something and I was like ‘Yeah sure, I got it.'"

The 28-year-old said that she ended up doing the opposite of what he told her, as she played more to Vondrousova’s backhand instead of her forehand.

"I didn’t hear anything he was saying. He was apparently telling me to go at her forehand and I was playing her backhand so there we go," Keys added.

Eubanks reacted to the clip of Keys' interview with two laughing emojis on Twitter.

"😂😂."

Eubanks had a rather disappointing run at the US Open. The 27-year-old lost the second round to Benjamin Bonzi in a four-set thriller on Wednesday.

Madison Keys to face Aryna Sabalenka in semifinal at the US Open 2023

Madison Keys at the 2023 US Open

The US Open 2023 women's singles semifinals will feature a high-octane encounter between two of the most powerful hitters in the game: Madison Keys and Aryna Sabalenka on Friday, September 8.

2017 US Open runner-up Keys has been in impressive form throughout the tournament, dropping only one set in her five matches so far.

The 28-year-old started her campaign with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Arantxa Rus in the first round. She then cruised past Yanina Wickmayer, 6-1, 6-2 in the second round. Keys faced a tough challenge from Liudmila Samsonova in the third round but prevailed in three sets, 5-7, 6-2, 6-2.

The two-time US Open semifinalist then dominated compatriot and third seed Jessica Pegula 6-1, 6-3 in the fourth round. She finally reached the semifinal with her win over Marketa Vondrousova.

Sabalenka has also been dominant in her US Open campaign, without losing a set in her previous rounds. The 25-year-old cruised past Qinwen Zheng 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The head-to-head record between Madison Keys and Aryna Sabalenka is 2-1 in favor of the Belarusian, who won their last encounter in straight sets at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships quarterfinals.

The winner of this semifinal will face either Coco Gauff or Karolina Muchova in the final.