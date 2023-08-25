Christopher Eubanks recently took Beatriz Haddad Maia and Alycia Parks on an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the renowned Hamilton Musical in New York ahead of the 2023 US Open. During their visit, the tennis stars had the privilege of meeting the American songwriter, actor, filmmaker, and playwright, Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Earlier this year, Eubanks reached his first-ever Masters 1000 quarterfinals in Miami and subsequently secured a spot in the ATP top 100.

During the grasscourt season, the Atalanta native secured his first ATP title at the Mallorca Open and reached his first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. He is currently ranked World No. 30.

Last year at the US Open, Christopher Eubanks defeated Pedro Martinez in the first round, having entered the Major as a qualifier. This year he will face Kwon Soon-woo in the first round.

Before commencing his campaign at Flushing Meadows, Eubanks took Brazilian tennis player Beatriz Haddad Maia and compatriot Alicia Parks to get an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of one of his personal favorite plays, the renowned Hamilton Musical, at the Richard Rogers Theater in Times Square.

In a clip posted by the WTA, Christopher Eubanks stated that he has always liked plays and musicals, attributing it to his early exposure to music during childhood.

"It's just kind of in my family. Like I’ve always been around music. From a music standpoint, I’m just like, man, this thing is like this is this is crazy," Eubanks said.

"To hear them talk about their belief, it's a bit infectious" - Christopher Eubanks on how Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka helped him regain confidence

Christopher Eubanks at the 2023 Citi Open

Christopher Eubanks candidly shared his experience of rediscovering confidence through engaging conversations with fellow tennis players Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka.

In a press conference during his Wimbledon run, Eubanks revealed that he had been tormented by uncertainties surrounding his ability to maintain consistency. Nevertheless, he emphasized that his friends Osaka and Gauff have remained steadfast in their conviction that he genuinely deserves a place among the top players.

"I think the biggest thing, it's a common theme amongst both of them, they've been saying for a long time that they feel like I belong at this level. For a long time I questioned, again, whether or not I was consistent enough to play at this level really consistently," he said.

The 27-year-old confessed to struggling with self-belief when it came to consistently defeating top opponents.

"I knew I could come out on any match and maybe light it up, could cause some guys some trouble. I don't know if I really believed I could put it together match after match after match against quality opponents," he said.

Christopher Eubanks revealed that being in the presence of both Gauff and Osaka and listening to their unwavering belief, had a profound impact on him.

"That's something Coco has been telling me for a long time. Naomi even says the same thing. That's kind of been the main thing of just reinforcing and instilling confidence. Hey, you can play at this level, you just got to believe it. When I'm around them, to hear them talk about their belief, it's a bit infectious. It does rub off on you," Eubanks added.