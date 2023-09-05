"Chuck this a** out" - Martina Navratilova commends Alexander Zverev for calling out fan for directing 'Hitler phrase' towards him at US Open 2023

Martina Navratilova praised Alexander Zverev for taking a stand against a fan who directed a 'Hitler phrase' towards him during his fourth-round match at the 2023 US Open.

Zverev defeated Jannik Sinner 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in a grueling battle that lasted four hours and 41 minutes. This hard-fought victory earned the former World No. 2 a spot in the quarterfinals, where he will face the top seed, Carlos Alcaraz.

This win was Zverev's second win over a top 10 player in 15 encounters at the Majors. He also improved his head-to-head record against Sinner to 4-1.

During the third set, Alexander Zverev complained to the chair umpire, James Keothavong, about the spectator directing an offensive remark at him, using a well-known phrase associated with Hitler.

In response, security personnel were promptly summoned to conduct an investigation. It took approximately 10 minutes for them to identify and apprehend the individual responsible, after which he was removed from the stadium.

In light of the event, Martina Navratilova took to social media to commend Zverev for speaking up against the unruly spectator, which resulted in their removal from the stadium.

"Good for Zverev! Chuck this a** out!" Navratilova posted.

"Me being German and not really proud of that history, not a great thing to do" - Alexander Zverev clarifies US Open fan sang 'Hitler anthem' at him

Alexander Zverev at a press conference

Alexander Zverev revealed that the fan was kicked out of the stadium during his match at the US Open for singing a 'Hitler anthem' directly at him.

The United States Tennis Association spokesperson Chris Widmaier later confirmed the same in an official statement.

"A disparaging remark was directed toward Alexander Zverev. The fan was identified and escorted from the stadium," he said.

Zverev has now provided clarification regarding the comment made by a fan, which prompted him to momentarily halt his fourth-round match against Jannik Sinner.

"He started singing the anthem of Hitler that was back in the day. It was 'Deutschland über alles' and it was a bit too much," he said. (via tennis.com)

"I think he was getting involved in the match for a long time, though. I don't mind it. I love when fans are loud. I love when fans are emotional. But I think me being German and not really proud of that history, it's not really a great thing to do, and I think him sitting in one of the front rows, I think a lot of people heard it. So if I just don't react, I think it's bad from my side," he added.