"Classy response by Novak Djokovic" - Tennis analyst on Serb's response to Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam tally frustration claims

Renowned tennis analyst Gill Gross recently commended Novak Djokovic for his "classy" response to Rafael Nadal's claims of frustration regarding their Grand Slam tally.

During an interview with Movistar Plus+, Nadal stated that Djokovic may have felt frustrated without the record for winning the most Majors, as he is much more intense. The Spaniard's remarks came after the Serb won the 2023 US Open by defeating Daniil Medvedev to secure his record-extending 24th Grand Slam title.

"I’m not frustrated for a simple reason – within my possibilities, I’ve done all I can to make things happen for me. I think Novak feels more intensely [about] this than I do. Had he not achieved it, it may have been a bigger frustration for him," Nadal said.

Novak Djokovic since then has responded to Rafael Nadal's claims in an interview with Sportal. The World No. 1 expressed his disagreement while maintaining a respectful stance, refraining from making any derogatory remarks about the Spaniard out of respect for him.

"Everyone is entitled to their own opinion and how they interpret someone else in that context. That's all I can say. Rafa is a great champion, I greatly appreciate and respect him as a champion, as my biggest rival, as a man and a tennis player who has largely participated in shaping my game and the results I have achieved," Djokovic said (quotes are translated).

"I have no intention in any way to talk in a negative context about him or Roger Federer because my respect outweighs perhaps some negative opinions about them. That is his opinion, with which I, of course, do not agree. I have my opinion, but I won't share it because I don't want to deepen the topic," he added.

Gill Gross recently discussed Novak Djokovic's response to Rafael Nadal's Grand Slam tally frustration claims describing it as "classy." Gross was responding to a set of questions sent in by tennis fans on the "Monday Match Analysis" podcast.

"So he disagrees with what Rafa said about him which we could have expected but you know he basically did the something that you know is classy which is like, you know, 'I’m not really going to like get into a war of words and I’m just going to keep it very respectful and say I disagree and leave it at that.' So, you know, classy response by Novak, no doubt about that," Gross said.

"Novak Djokovic's retirement is not really coming in the next 2-3 years" - Gill Gross

2023 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage Valencia

Gill Gross has previously stated that he believes that Novak Djokovic's retirement, a topic that has been subject to speculation, is highly unlikely to occur in the next 2-3 years.

Djokovic achieved a historic victory at the US Open this year when he defeated Daniil Medvedev at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium. In doing so, he secured his third Grand Slam of the year and 24th Major title overall.

With this victory, the Serb became the first tennis player in the Open Era to hold the highest number of Majors, surpassing Serena Williams' previous record of 23. This remarkable achievement placed him alongside the esteemed Margaret Court, who also holds the record for the most Grand Slam singles trophies.

Responding to a set of questions sent in by tennis fans on the "Monday Match Analysis" podcast, Gross discussed Novak Djokovic's anticipated retirement.

The analyst seemingly reassured the person who inquired about the retirement plans of the World No. 1. Gross expressed his belief that the Serb will not be retiring anytime soon, at least not within the next two to three years.

"When you have Carlos Alcaraz, Djokovic’s retirement that you’re alluding to is not really... It doesn’t look like it’s coming in the next 2-3 years. I mean, who knows, right? But it’s not here right now. He is still dominating so you have Novak at the top, you have Alcaraz at the top," Gill Gross said.

