"Closely related to Federer, can't stand Novak Djokovic" - Fans fume over Ben Shelton's father slamming Serb for mimicking his son's celebration

After a thrilling and exhausting US Open final, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic won his 24th Grand Slam trophy on Sunday (September 10) night. He gave it his all, putting every ounce of energy to defeat Russian Daniil Medvedev, winning 6-3, 7-6(7-5), 6-3.

As a result, he surpassed Serena Williams's 23 Grand Slam titles, matching Margaret Court's record of 24 such trophies. He now has two more Majors than his arch-rival Rafael Nadal.

On that note, controversies surrounding the Serb on American soil flared up after his semifinal match at the New York Slam against home favorite Ben Shelton.

Novak Djokovic grabbed everyone's attention after winning the match with a phone-hanging gesture, something Shelton had done numerous times to celebrate his victory.

Meanwhile, the American youngster's father, Bryan Shelton, is not happy with the incident as evidenced by his comments in a recent interview with GQ. He said:

"He wants to be loved so much, Novak. He wanted to mock Ben at the end. It wasn't something he was doing just to copy Ben. It was to mock him. And that's too bad, for that to come from such a great champion."

Bryan Shelton's comments did not sit well with tennis fans who took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their displeasure.

One user claimed that since Ben Shelton's father is close to Roger Federer, he holds a grudge against Novak Djokovic, portraying his son as a victim.

"Ben is now the victim, of course. His father is closely related to Federer and can't stand Djokovic, and that's how he raised his son. Ben should look up to his peer Alcaraz who is Ben's complete opposite," the user wrote.

Former Australian tennis player Paul McNamee understands Bryan Shelton's need to be protective of his son, but he does not agree with his remarks.

"Sorry can’t agree with Bryan… but as a dad it’s understandable he’s pretty protective," McNamee wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Ben Shelton nonchalantly responds to Novak Djokovic's imitation

Ben Shelton pictured at the 2023 US Open.

Ben Shelton spoke about Novak Djokovic's imitation gesture in a press conference following his defeat.

He said he didn't see his opponent's move until after the match, adding that mimicry was the "sincerest form of flattery."

"I didn't see it until after the match. You know, I don't like when I'm on social media and I see people telling me how I can celebrate or can't celebrate. You know, I think if you win the match, you deserve to do whatever you want," Shelton said.

"You know, as a kid growing up, I always learned that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so that's all I have to say about that (smiling)," he added.

Djokovic is currently in Valencia, Spain, and has joined Serbia for the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals. He has his sights set on the trophy as his country prepares to face Spain after defeating the Republic of Korea.

