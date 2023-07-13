Coco Gauff applauds Christopher Eubanks as he exits Wimbledon after quarterfinal loss

Coco Gauff has applauded Christopher Eubanks as he made his exit from Wimbledon following his unfortunate loss in the quarterfinals.

Daniil Medvedev brought an end to Eubanks' remarkable Wimbledon journey on Wednesday, triumphing over the American in a thrilling five-set match in two hours and 57 minutes. With a scoreline of 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-1, Medvedev secured his spot in the semifinals at the grasscourt Major for the very first time.

Eubanks, meanwhile, had a remarkable debut at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club this season. He embarked on a dream run and reached the quarterfinals. Along the way, the American secured victories against Thiago Monteiro, Cameron Norrie, Christopher O'Connell, and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

During his quarterfinal clash against Daniil Medvedev, Christopher Eubanks fully immersed himself in the electrifying atmosphere that accompanied one of the most significant moments of his career. He also engaged with the crowd, even interacting with his close friend Coco Gauff.

Gauff then took to social media to share a video of Eubanks leaving the court following his loss, accompanied by a resounding applause from the spectators. In her caption, she included a giraffe and a star emoji.

Coco Gauff's Instagram story

Christopher Eubanks breaks Andre Agassi's 31-year-old Wimbledon record after quarterfinal exit

Christopher Eubanks at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Despite his defeat against Daniil Medvedev, Christopher Eubanks made a significant impact at Wimbledon by setting a new record for the highest number of winners hit in a single edition of the grasscourt Major, surpassing Andre Agassi's previous tally.

During his time at Wimbledon 2023, Eubanks astoundingly smashed a total of 331 winners, surpassing the long-standing record set by Agassi in 1992. Agassi had held the record since his title victory in 1992, where he hit 317 winners.

Eubanks' performance at Wimbledon will propel him up to the rankings by an impressive 12 spots, securing a career-best position of World No. 31. He is having a remarkable breakthrough season in 2023, boasting a record of 16 victories in 27 matches.

Eubanks clinched his first-ever title at the Mallorca Championships where he defeated Adrian Mannarino in the final. Prior to this win, he also reached the quarterfinals of the Miami Open.

Christopher Eubanks is next slated to participate at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport. He previously took part in the ATP 250 event last year, where he managed to advance to the second round before ultimately succumbing to Benjamin Bonzi.

Poll : 0 votes