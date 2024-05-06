Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton came together to celebrate Christopher Eubanks' birthday at an escape room. Eubanks celebrated his 28th birthday on May 5.

Gauff, Shelton, and Eubanks share an excellent camaraderie and frequently spend time together on and off the court. Shelton and Eubanks paired up for doubles at the 2024 Australian Open, Indian Wells Masters, and Miami Open. The reigning US Open champion Gauff has also expressed her desire to pair with Shelton in mixed doubles.

Apart from tennis, the American trio has developed a friendship off the court as well. They also often leave comments on each other's social media posts.

Gauff recently shared on Instagram that she went to an escape room with Shelton and Eubanks on the occasion of Eubanks' birthday. The US Open champion wrote:

"Escape room goats"

Shelton reposted the story and wrote:

"Make it pour."

Shelton also wished Eubanks on his birthday with the caption:

"Happy birthday homie."

Eubanks also reposted Gauff's story and wrote:

"Escape room with the gang."

He also thanked everyone for their wishes along with a video of them exiting the escape room.

"Best birthday with my best friends. Thank you everyone for the birthday wishes! My knees were not letting me stand up," he captioned the video.

The trio had also previously spent some downtime in an escape room before embarking on their Miami Open campaign in March.

Coco Gauff on friendship with Ben Shelton and Christopher Eubanks: "We all have Atlanta roots"

Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton at Arthur Ashe Kids' Day

Coco Gauff talked about the budding friendship between her and compatriots Ben Shelton and Christopher Eubanks after winning her third-round match against Oceane Dodin at the Miami Open.

Gauff told the Tennis Channel that it was great to have Shelton and Eubanks to turn to on the tour.

"It's great to have two guys, you know, on tour that I kind of just, you know, get to step away from this world a little bit, you know. With women, we’re always good friends. But you know, we’re going to have to play each other in a tournament, so we don't always hang out before,” she said at 3:03.

The 2023 US Open champion said that she had known Eubanks since they were kids, adding that she and Shelton developed a friendship through Eubanks. She also mentioned that the three of them have 'Atlanta roots'.

"And then, Chris, I’ve known since I was a little kid. Then I kind of got closer to Ben through Chris and I think we just have a good friendship, we all root for each other, a good friendship. We all have Atlanta roots.”

Coco Gauff and Ben Shelton will next be seen at the 2024 Italian Open.