Tennis fans on the internet have started speculating that Coco Gauff would have it easy at the 2024 Australian Open because of an apparel deal between her sponsor New Balance and Tennis Australia.

Boston-based apparel and footwear fabricators New Balance recently struck a three-year deal with Tennis Australia. Under the deal, the company will provide clothing accessories and footgear for the Australian Open and United Cup.

Evan Zeder, director of global sports marketing at New Balance, announced the collaboration in an official statement.

“We are proud to work with Tennis Australia and their innovative team on one of the most exciting new events in the global tennis calendar in the United Cup, and of course the iconic Australian Open,” he said.

Cedric Cornelis, Tennis Australia's CCO, suggested that their new partnership with New Balance underlines their vision for the sport's growth.

“We share a common goal of growing tennis through innovation while honoring the sport’s rich heritage, making New Balance an obvious partner for two of the sport’s biggest events,” Cornelis said.

Tennis fans online speculated that the deal would benefit Coco Gauff's cause the most. A fan went as far as claiming the Australian Open draw would be rigged.

"Oh they’re soooooo gonna fix the draw for the New Balance girlies," the fan wrote.

Another fan echoed the same sentiment.

"Coco cake walk to the [Australian Open] final," they wrote.

Gauff played and won the 2023 US Open final against Aryna Sabalenka wearing her signature Coco CG-1 shoes made by New Balance. To mark her triumph, she and her entire team had on exclusive New Balance t-shirts which read 'Call me Coco Champion'.

A third fan suggested the teen might do something similar Down Under.

"omg not coco gonna do a uso-ao special," the fan tweeted.

Following are a few more reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

Coco Gauff, Sorana Cirstea, and Tommy Paul among top players endorsed by New Balance

Coco Gauff's New Balance sneakers

Apart from Coco Gauff, Sorana Cirstea and Tommy Paul are among the top tennis talents being endorsed by New Balance.

New Balance has been working with Coco Gauff since she was 14-years-old. In 2022, the American extended her partnership with the sports manufacturer. The partnership has yielded great results for both parties as she has caught numerous eyeballs in the recent past by winning one title after the other.

Another player on tour linked with New Balance is Romania's Sorana Cirstea, who wore Adidas until 2016. At the moment, she sits in 26th place on the WTA rankings.

The ATP No. 13 Tommy Paul has been in collaboration with New Balance since 2021. He was previously sponsored by Nike. The American has risen through the ranks significantly in the recent past.