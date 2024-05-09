"Coco Gauff continues to be an icon" - Fans react to American identifying with Zendaya's 'Challengers' character over refusal to date 'scrubs' on tour

Coco Gauff recently opened up about her thoughts on Zendaya's film Challengers. The American hilariously said that she wouldn't want 'scrubs' on the tour during the discussion which left fans in splits.

Gauff is currently in Rome preparing for the upcoming Italian Open. She hasn't had the best of starts to her European clay-court swing, with quarterfinal and fourth-round exits in Stuttgart and Madrid respectively.

Ahead of her opening match, the 20-year-old was talking to the press and one of the topics of discussion was the film Challengers. When asked if she had seen similar characters on tour, Gauff hilariously responded that though she didn't know any throuples, she said that there was a possibility that they existed and also said that she did relate to Tashi's (Zendaya) mentality on court, but off-court they shared no similarity.

“I don't know any throuples going on on tour (laughter). There probably are some, but I'm not in it. I'm not Tashi Duncan. I don't know any Tashi Duncans. I did relate to her mentality on the court, not everything going on off the court…"

The World No. 3 hilariously shared how she told her boyfriend that she was glad that he didn't play tennis as she would not want to date a 'scrub' on tour.

"Also there's a part of the movie, I told my boyfriend, Thank God you don't play tennis, because she's right, I would not want to date a scrub on tour (laughter). That's the only relatable part I have about Tashi, otherwise she's not a nice character to how she treated her husband.”

Fans went to X (formerly Twitter) to react to Coco Gauff's comments with one of them saying how Gauff continued being an icon.

"Coco continues to be an icon"

Another fan said they were hollering with American's comments saying no scrubs for her.

"I’m hollering!! She said no brokieeeesssss"

Here are some other reactions from the fans, who were left in splits by the 'scrubs' comment.

"Coco said “I don’t want no scrub, a scrub is a guy that can’t get no love from me”" joked a fan

"LMAO Coco is so funny. "I do not wanna date a scrub on tour." Exactly, imagine your boyfriend being a loser when you're a tennis prodigy." a fan quipped

"She said "don't put this on me!"" a fan said

Some other fan reactions with one fan calling Gauff's comments a movie review.

“There are probably some” Tsitsipas, Badosa, and Sabalenka you have 24 hours to respond" another fan joked

"This should be a movie review" a fan opined

"Damn Art won 6 slams and he’s a scrub?" a fan was baffled

"I think in a weird sense, Tashi Duncan and I would have been frenemies on tour" - Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff took time out of her busy schedule and watched the film during the Madrid Open and called the film good on X (formerly Twitter).

"Challengers was good," Gauff said via X

The reigning US Open champion then conducted an Instagram live session where she explained how she wouldn't have seen eye to eye with Tashi Duncan during their run in juniors

"Tashi Duncan, gurl, we woulda been beefin' in juniors."

She also said that in a weird way, they would have been frenemies on tour. Gauff mentioned that Tashi shared the same mentality as her which is something she would have respected.

"I think in a weird sense, we would have been frenemies on tour. we would have respected each other. she has that dog mentality, which is what i'd respect."

Coco Gauff will face Magdalena Frech in the second round Italian Open, with the winner taking on either Elena Avanesyan or Jaqueline Cristian in the third round.