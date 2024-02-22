"Coco Gauff has every right to ask for the supervisor" - Serena Williams' ex-coach blasts "rude" chair umpire after Dubai 3R controversy

Former doubles World No. 1 Rennae Stubbs has defended Coco Gauff following controversy during her win against Karolina Pliskova.

Gauff is currently competing at the Dubai Tennis Championships, where she beat Elisabetta Cocciaretto, to set up a Round of 16 clash with 2015 finalist Pliskova, on Wednesday, February 21.

The 19-year-old struggled to make a strong start, as Pliskova won the opening set with ease. She then fought back immediately, taking a 4-2 lead in the second set. In the seventh game, Gauff, who served to increase her lead, was annoyed by a controversial call made in Pliskova’s favor by the chair umpire Pierre Bacchi.

Gauff challenged the umpire's 'fault' serve call and Hawk-Eye later showed that there was nothing wrong with her serve. Instead of awarding Gauff the point, Bacchi granted her another first serve. He reasoned his call stating that the 'fault' call accounted for some hindrance during Pliskova's return.

The American even asked Bacchi to bring out the supervisor, but her request was denied.

Stubbs, who coached Serena Williams in her final months on the WTA tour, took to social media to defend Gauff's action. She stated that while the umpire was correct in stating that it was his call, the youngster also had every right to demand an explanation from the supervisor.

"The umpire is correct in saying it’s a judgement call & his to make. The other correct thing is Coco has EVERY RIGHT to ask for the super visor & he should have called her & the supervisor should have then come out to explain that she can’t change the decision. BS from him & rude," she said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

"Oh and may i add, he was also WRONG! Coco Gauff very rarely loses it like this unless she feels wronged, exhibit A," she added.

Expand Tweet

Coco Gauff beats Karolina Pliskova, will face Anna Kalinskaya in Dubai quarterfinals

Coco Gauff at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Despite being troubled by the controversial call, Coco Gauff put it behind her to complete her comeback win against Karolina Pliskova at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships.

After one hour and 53 minutes of play, Gauff won 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 and ended Pliskova's 11-match unbeaten run. She is through to her third quarterfinal of the year, after defending her title at the ASB Classic in Auckland and making her first Australian Open semifinal.

Next up for Gauff is a quarterfinal clash on Thursday, February 22, with World No. 40 Anna Kalinskaya, who stunned ninth seed Jelena Ostapenko 6-4, 7-5.