Coco Gauff hilariously reacts to her mother Candi perfectly catching a ball during Australian Open 2024 QF match against Marta Kostyuk

Coco Gauff reacted to the moment her mother caught a ball in the player's box during her quarterfinal match against Marta Kostyuk at the Australian Open 2024.

Gauff fought a gruelling 7-6(6), 6-7(3), 6-2 battle lasting 3 hours and 8 minutes before earning a semifinal spot at the Melbourne Major. This is the American's 12th straight match victory at Grand Slams including her 2023 US Open title-winning run last year.

Gauff was struggling to find her rhythm in the beginning of the match, trailing Kostyuk 1-5 in the first set. However she turned the table around completely, winning the first set tie-break.

During the thrilling opener, a ball flew towards the player's box. Gauff's mother Candi Gauff caught the ball and held it up with one hand with the other on her waist, cheerleader style. She then laughed and punched the air in celebration. Gauff posted a clip of the moment on Instagram, reacting to her mother's quick reflexes.

"lol [laugh out loud]" Gauff wrote on Instagram.

Screengrab from Coco Gauff's Instagram

Coco Gauff will next play the winner between Barbora Krejcikova and Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals of the Australian Open.

Coco Gauff shakes off nerves in win against Marta Kostyuk to enter SF at Australian Open

Coco Gauff at the 2024 Australian Open

In an on-court interview after her win over Martya Kostyuk in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Australian Open, Gauff spoke about her mentality during the match.

The reigning US Open champion discussed her fight back from 1-5 to winning 7-6(6) in the opening set, saying that she took it one game at a time before she was able to turn the odds in her favor.

"I was just going to get one more game in the first set and at least make it competitive and then you know one game turned into another and I was able to win that set," she said. [at 00:55]

The 19-year-old added that when the score was levelled in the second set, she decided to "play aggressive" going into the decider set.

"And in the second I put myself ant opportunity and I think I got a little bit passive, so when I came on the third, I was just trying to play aggressive and hit through the court because I knew if I left something standing she was going to take advantage," she added.

Gauff eventually won the match 7-6(6), 6-7(3), 6-2, registering a perfect 10-0 win-loss record in her 2024 season so far.