Coco Gauff recently discussed her interests outside of tennis ahead of the 2023 US Open.

Gauff is all set to start her campaign at her home Major. The No. 6 seed will face a qualifier in the first round and if she emerges victorious, she could face Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva in the second round.

The 19-year-old could even face defending champion Iga Swiatek in the tournament's quarterfinals, in a rematch of the Cincinnati semifinals, where the American beat the World No. 1 for the first time in eight attempts.

At a press conference before the start of the year's final Grand Slam tournament, Gauff was asked about her business ventures and aspirations outside of tennis. In reply, she stated that she hasn't found out what she is passionate about besides tennis, but admitted that she had a liking for fashion and makeup, among other things.

"Yeah, that's something that I've been thinking about a lot. I haven't really found what I'm quite passionate in outside of tennis, to be honest. I mean, I really do love fashion. I love makeup. I love that type of thing. I just haven't really thought about how I would build that into a brand, per se," she said.

Gauff then expressed her desire to branch out into other areas, stating that it's difficult for her to find passion in other areas as she spends most of her time focused on the sport.

"But I think it just comes with growth. I mean, I'm at the age right now where I'm really trying to find myself I guess outside of tennis because I do want to venture out into other things. I just haven't found what really speaks to me," Coco Gauff said.

"Usually growing up I've always been the person to hyperfixate on hobbies and move on after a month on one thing. I'm really trying to find something that sticks. With tennis being so much a part of my life, sometimes it's hard to find passion in other things, to be honest," she added.

Coco Gauff will eye her maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open 2023

Coco Gauff pictured at the 2022 US Open.

Coco Gauff will enter the 2023 US Open with hopes of winning her first Grand Slam title thanks to an impressive run of results on the WTA Tour's North American hardcourt swing.

The 19-year-old claimed her second title of the year at the Citi Open in Washington in early August. She then won her first WTA 1000 title in Cincinnati last weekend on the back of an impressive run to the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open.

Gauff's best performance at the US Open is a quarterfinal finish she achieved last year, where she was defeated by Caroline Garcia. It was her maiden quarterfinal appearance at the season's final Major, which also made her the youngest American woman to reach that stage since Melanie Oudin in 2009.

The American came very close to winning her first Grand Slam when she reached the final of the 2022 French Open, where she lost 6-1, 6-3 to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek.