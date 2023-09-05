"Coco Gauff-Jelena Ostapenko at noon is a crime";"How do you have the two best matches first?" - Tennis fans fume over schedule for US Open QF matches

The schedule for the US Open quarterfinal clashes, featuring Coco Gauff, Jelena Ostapenko and Novak Djokovic, among others, sparked disappointment among tennis fans.

On Day 9 of the US Open, four singles quarterfinals matches are scheduled to unfold at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The afternoon session is set to kick off with the highly anticipated showdown between Gauff and Ostapenko, followed by the blockbuster clash between Djokovic and Taylor Fritz.

Sorana Cirstea and Karolina Muchova's battle for a semifinal spot will open the evening session, followed by the much-awaited all-American clash between Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe.

Several fans, however, have expressed their disappointment with the schedule for US Open quarterfinal matches, especially the decision to schedule Coco Gauff and Jelena Ostapenko's match for the afternoon session.

"Coco vs Penko not a night match?? Huuuge missed opportunity for @usopen," a fan commented.

"Gauff-Penko at noon is a crime," another fan chimed in.

One fan questioned the decision to schedule the most anticipated contests of the day, involving Gauff and Djokovic, as the opening matches.

"How do you have the two best matches first???? Like are they high?" the fan posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

US Open 2023 QF: Coco Gauff and Jelena Ostapenko stand level in head-to-head record, Novak Djokovic dominates rivalry with Taylor Fritz

Coco Gauff to take on Jelena Ostapenko in US Open QF

Coco Gauff knocked out Caroline Wozniacki to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open. Jelena Ostapenko, on the other hand, booked a place in the last eight after scoring a huge upset over defending champion Iga Swiatek.

Gauff and Ostapenko will face off in their third tour-level meeting, having split the results of their two previous encounters. The American claimed victory in their first-ever encounter in the 2019 Linz final. Meanwhile, the Latvian knocked Gauff out of the 2023 Australian Open in the fourth round.

On the men's side, Novak Djokovic defeated Borna Gojo in straight sets, inching closer to his record 24th Grand Slam title. Taylor Fritz booked his place against the Serb with a win over Dominic Stricker.

Djokovic dominates his rivalry with the American, having won each of their seven tour-level encounters. His most recent win over the World No. 9 came just last month, en route to his Cincinnati Open title.

Reflecting on his unenviable record, Fritz expressed his eagerness to claim his first win over the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

"Novak's Novak. It's tough. I said it on court: he's gotten me seven times. There's no one on tour that has any kind of a record like that against me, so I'm hoping one of these times I've got to get him. US Open quarters would be a pretty good time to get him," Fritz said in his post-match press conference.