Coco Gauff recently showed a glimpse of her personal life and her admiration for the web-slinging superhero Spider-Man.

Gauff, 19, has often expressed her fondness for the Marvel character in interviews and social media posts. She even wore a Spider-Man suit in 2021 to promote the upcoming movie 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.'

In an Instagram story on Friday, October 13, Gauff posted a bedside picture adorned with Spider-Man plushies, an inflatable toy, and a prized copy of Entertainment Weekly's Spider-Man special collector's edition magazine.

"I bet you can’t guess who my favorite hero is," Gauff wrote.

Coco Gauff on Instagram

During her French Open campaign earlier this year, Gauff shared her experience of watching the latest Spider-Man movie, 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse', calling it "unreal" and "the best animated movie of all time."

Coco Gauff on Instagram

Gauff's passion for superheroes also earned her a special honor when she appeared on the front page of Marvel’s Invincible Iron Man Comics August edition. The comic book, which shows Gauff wearing a futuristic Iron Man suit, is a result of a partnership between Marvel and the young American athlete to honor the accomplishments and diversity of women in sports.

The Invincible Iron Man tells the story of Tony Stark as he attempts to restore his reputation and company after facing several challenges.

“Ironheart, Checkout my latest collab with @Marvel, the link in bio,” Gauff tweeted.

Expand Tweet

A look at Coco Gauff's performance at the 2023 China Open

Coco Gauff at the 2023 China Open

Coco Gauff recently saw her 16-match winning streak come to an end at the 2023 China Open, as she lost to World No. 2 Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

Gauff, who won her maiden Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows last month, had been in sensational form in Beijing, dropping only one set en route to the semifinals.

The American defeated World No. 16 Veronika Kudermetova 7-6(5), 6-2 in the Round of 16. She continued her winning streak by beating World No. 6 Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-4 to secure her spot in the semifinals.

However, Gauff met her match with eventual champion Swiatek, who has been one of the most consistent players on the WTA tour this year. The Polish star, who won the French Open in June, was too strong for the 19-year-old, winning 6-2, 6-3.

Swiatek improved her head-to-head record against Gauff to 8-1. The only time the latter defeated the former was in the Cincinnati Open semifinals in August.