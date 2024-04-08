Coco Gauff lauds Caitlin Clark's incredible achievements as Iowa star's collegiate career comes to an end

Coco Gauff praised Caitlin Clark's achievements after the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament final.

On April 7, the final of the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament was played between Iowa and South Carolina, with the latter winning the match to lift the championship.

Iowa's star Caitlin Clark was left heartbroken as her valiant effort of 30 points on 10 of 28 from the floor, including five 3-pointers went in vain as the team failed to defeat South Carolina.

Her effort got plaudits from Gauff as she took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of Clark along with the caption:

"👏"

Source- Coco Gauff's Instagram Handle

Caitlin Clark reshared Gauff's story.

Source- Caitlin Clark's Instagram handle

Clark's collegiate career came to an end without the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament title, but her name is etched in history as she is the leading scorer in NCAA Division I and was the national player of the year for two years.

She has also represented the USA at the under-16 and under-19 tournaments, winning gold medals at both levels. She won the under-19 World Cup twice in 2019 and 2021 and the under-16 championship in 2017.

Coco Gauff picked South Carolina in her draft

Coco Gauff at the 2024 Indian Wells Open

In March, Coco Gauff revealed her March Madness bracket picks in an interview with Tennis Channel on their Instagram story. She drew inspiration from former President Barack Obama's pick for the men's side.

For the men’s... I’m gonna be honest, I have not been paying attention to men’s at all this year. I think I saw UConn go far on President Obama’s bracket. I’ll choose them because he kind of chose them,” Gauff said.

For the women's side, she rightly picked South Carolina.

“This is interesting... I think I’m gonna go with South Carolina,” Gauff said.

Recently, Gauff took to Instagram to hilariously dissuade people from texting her during LSU vs Iowa's Final Four match.

Don’t text me between 7pm - 11:00pm EST tonight. I am busy 🍿," Gauff wrote on her Instagram story.

Source- Coco Gauff Instagram's handle

Post-match, the World No. 3 took to Instagram again to praise Caitlin Clark's match-winning performance. The game saw Clark lead the charts for most career 3-pointers and assists in NCAA women's tournament history.

"Unreal game sheesshh," Gauff wrote.

Source- Coco Gauff Instagram's handle

In 2023, Gauff was spotted watching the NCAA Women's basketball tournament final match between LSU and Iowa after winning the doubles title at the 2023 Miami Open.

Expand Tweet