Coco Gauff lauds former boxing trainer's PFL World Championship win

Coco Gauff recently congratulated her former boxing trainer Impa Kasanganay for winning the Professional Fighters League (PFL) light heavyweight championship on Friday, November 24.

Kasanganay is a mixed martial artist who competed in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in 2020, where he suffered a devastating knockout loss to Joaquin Buckley. Kasanganay was released from the UFC after another loss in 2021.

The 29-year-old signed with the PFL, a promotion that operates on a seasonal format, where fighters earn points based on their performance and advance to the playoffs and finals.

On Friday, November 24, Kasanganay faced Silveira in the final event of the PFL World Championship in Washington, D.C. Kasanganay dominated the fight from start to finish, using his superior striking skills to outclass Silveira.

After the final round, the judges scored the fight in favor of Kasanganay, who became the new PFL light heavyweight champion and earned $1 million in prize money.

One of the people who celebrated Impa Kasanganay’s win was Coco Gauff. She expressed her admiration for his journey on her Instagram account on Saturday, November 25.

"That was my boxing trainer!!! ayyeeee @impak5 he did it! his story God is amazing," Gauff wrote.

Coco Gauff on Instagram

Coco Gauff reflects on her career-best 2023 season

Coco Gauff at the 2023 WTA Finals

Coco Gauff's 2023 season concluded with an exit from both the singles and doubles categories at the WTA Finals. Despite this setback, the year turned out to be a remarkable one for the young American.

Gauff began the year by clinching the WTA 250 title in Auckland, New Zealand. She capped off the year with a remarkable run on the North American hardcourts, emerging victorious at the Citi Open, the Cincinnati Open, and the US Open.

Gauff took to social media and reflected on her extraordinary journey, acknowledging the challenges and triumphs she faced in 2023.

"2023 is season officially over. hard to sum of this season in a few words. I saw my darkest and brightest days of my life this year. I am proud of myself. God’s plan," Gauff wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Gauff recently talked about balancing her tennis career and her personal interests in a promotional campaign for Meta and Ray-Ban smart glasses. The teenager stated that in her childhood, many assumed that tennis was her whole life, but that was not true.

"Nothing's better for my game than taking my mind off my game," Gauff said. "When I was younger, a lot of people used to think I lived, breathed, and ate tennis. I just feel like people only see the work on court, but don't realize how much things I like to do off the court. I like to do a lot of things."

Gauff admitted that it is hard to stay present while constantly traveling, adding that she has other interests beyond tennis.

"I have two younger brothers. It feels like home when I'm with them. Just hanging out with my friends, doing things that teenagers do. Sometimes I would wrap myself into tennis and kind of lose my identity off the court. Finding out why I'm off-court made me value myself as a person more than an athlete," Coco Gauff added.

Coco Gauff is currently ranked World No. 3 in the singles and doubles categories.