"Coco Gauff has a lot in common with Serena Williams" - Daniela Hantuchova picks American as favourite for WTA Finals 

Daniela Hantuchova recently showered rich plaudits on Coco Gauff. The former player-turned-commentator compared the American teen's big-match playing ability to that of 23-time Major winner Serena Williams while picking her as the firm favorite for the 2023 WTA Finals title.

Gauff has been the player to beat on the WTA tour in 2023. After winning the ASB Classic in January in commanding fashion, the American had a quiet time on the circuit for a few months. She then hit a rich vein of form in the North American summer hardcourt season, winning the US Open, the Cincinnati Open and the Washington Open.

Against that background, former World No. 5 Daniela Hantuchova believes that Coco Gauff is primed to do well at the year-end championships in Cancun. Speaking to Tenis Portal, the Slovakian drew a comparison between her and Serena Williams, inferring how both players love playing on the big stage.

She also alluded to how the line-up at the 2023 WTA Finals was top-quality, saying:

"It's super packed, but if I have to pick one favourite, it's Coco Gauff. She won the last Grand Slam, she likes the hard surface, she's a big fighter and she has a lot in common with Serena. She loves the big stage and when all eyes are on her, so that's why I favor her."

Serena Williams, on her part, is the second-most successful in singles history of the event after eight-time titlist Martina Navratilova. The American reigned supreme at the year-end tournament on five occasions: 2001, 2009, 2012, 2013 and 2014..

She also teamed up with her elder sister, Venus, to reach the semifinals of the doubles competition in 2009.

Coco Gauff has been the player to beat in both singles and doubles in 2023

Coco Gauff celebrates at the 2023 US Open

Coco Gauff has enjoyed a breakout season on the WTA tour this year. The 19-year-old has compiled an imperious 49-14 win-loss record thus far, with four titles, a career-high ranking of No. 3 in the world, and US $11.5 million in prize money to boot.

The American's last tournament campaign came at the recently concluded China Open. She dropped only one set in her first four matches before losing 2-6, 3-6 to familiar foe Iga Swiatek in the last four of the WTA 500 tournament.

Gauff has recorded impressive results in doubles as well. She and Jessica Pegula rose to the World No. 1 position in the doubles rankings in September, thanks to their quarterfinal appearance at Flushing Meadows. The duo won two titles in Miami and Doha while finishing as runner-up in Rome and Madrid.

