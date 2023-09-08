"Coco Gauff is more mature than most people three times her age" - Fans hail the American for her take on climate protesters delay during US Open SF

Coco Gauff was in scintillating form as she defeated 10th-seeded Karolina Muchova to reach her first-ever Grand Slam final at the 2023 US Open earlier on Thursday (7 September). While fans were full of praise for the performance by the 19-year-old, they were equally enthused by her comments concerning an incident that took place during the semi-final encounter.

A group of climate change protesters disrupted the match for 45 minutes in the second set, leading to tension in the Arthur Ashe Stadium. They were eventually dealt with by the US Open security personnel before Gauff completed a 6-4, 7-5 victory.

The American teen was sympathetic towards their cause in her post-match interview, saying as follows:

“I definitely believe in climate change. Would I prefer it not happen in my match? 100% yeah, but it is what it is… I always speak about preaching what you feel and what you believe in and it was done in a peaceful way.”

The tennis community on X (formerly Twitter) showered rich praise on Coco Gauff for her take on climate change. One fan named Kay Brooks remarked that the 19-year-old was wise beyond her years while also lamenting the protesters' actions.

"Coco is more mature than most people three times her age. Although the protesters should realize they don’t bring anyone to the cause with such odious stunts," she wrote

Another fan asserted that Gauff came up with an "incredibly classy response" to the situation.

"Incredibly classy response from Coco Gauff," she wrote

Famous interviewer Blair Henley, meanwhile, also appreciated Gauff's post-match comments.

"She doesn’t miss," Henley wrote

Here are a few more reactions from the tennis community on social media:

Coco Gauff will face World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka for the 2023 US Open title

Coco Gauff celebrates after reaching the women's singles final at the 2023 US Open

Coco Gauff has put up an absolute clinic of a season in 2023. The American teen has won 44 of her 57 matches on the Hologic WTA tour this year, the highlights of which include winning the titles in Cincinnati and Washington without much resistance.

Gauff's New York campaign, however, was not as seamless initially. She got off to a rocky start, being involved in three-set battles in three of her first four matches. However, the World No. 6 caught fire this week, beating Karolina Muchova and Jelena Ostapenko in convincing fashion en route to her maiden Major final.

The 19-year-old will now face the in-form Aryna Sabalenka in the championship match in Flushing Meadows. The two have met five times on the Hologic WTA tour, with Gauff having beaten her opponent in three of those meetings. The summit clash in New York will mark the first time they face off at a Major tournament.