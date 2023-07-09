Coco Gauff took a break from the 2023 Wimbledon Championships to enjoy some music and have fun at The Weeknd concert in London on Saturday, July 8.

Seventh-seed Gauff faced an opening-round exit at the ongoing grasscourt Grand Slam event, as she lost to her compatriot Sofia Keinn 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

At the concert, the 19-year-old was accompanied by fellow tennis player Caty McNally, who also exited the tournament in the first rounds in both singles and doubles categories. However, they did not let their losses dampen their spirits, as they decided to treat themselves to some entertainment and relaxation.

The pair attended The Weeknd concert at the London Stadium on Saturday. Gauff took to Instagram to share clips from the event. She also praised the stage design, which featured a giant moon and a futuristic cityscape.

"The set design," Gauff captioned one of her stories.

Coco Gauff on Instagram

McNally also shared a selfie with Gauff from the event.

Caty McNally on Instagram

Meanwhile, Casper Ruud, despite his early exit (second round) from Wimbledon, revealed his desire to attend The Weeknd concert in London. He is still alive in the tournament in the doubles category. During a press conference at SW19, the Norwegian revealed his intention to try and catch the show after his doubles match.

"It's tomorrow. Maybe. I think I have doubles tomorrow, so actually I have a good excuse to stay. I think I might try to catch the show, yes," Ruud said.

The concert was a much-needed break for Gauff, who still has hopes to make an impact in the doubles category at Wimbledon with her partner Jessica Pegula. They are seeded second.

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula look to continue their doubles success at Wimbledon

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula in Rothesay International Eastbourne

Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, the American pair who reached the semifinals of the 2023 Australian Open, are looking to go a step further at Wimbledon. They will face the unseeded duo of Andrea Gámiz and Anastasia Detiuc in the second round on Sunday, July 9.

Gauff and Pegula started their campaign with an impressive 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 win over the Russian duo of Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Kamilla Rakhimova in the first round. They showed great chemistry and coordination as they rallied from a set down, using powerful serves and volleys.

However, their next opponents are not to be underestimated. Gámiz and Detiuc pulled off a hard-fought win in the first round by defeating Britain's Freya Christie and Ali Collins in three sets, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.

