Coco Gauff's ex-coach questions LeBron James-led $7.1B-worth Lakers' strategy after acquiring Luka Doncic from Mavericks

Coco Gauff and Andre Agassi's ex-coach Brad Gilbert questioned how LeBron James led Los Angeles Lakers will strategize their play following the massive Luka Doncic trade. The sporting fraternity has been sent into a frenzy following the controversial trade, involving Doncic and the Lakers' Anthony Davis.

Doncic took no time in becoming an integral part of the Dallas Mavericks ever since he burst onto the scene in 2018. The Slovenian Matador also led the Mavericks into their third NBA Finals last year, which they lost to the Boston Celtics. Things seemed to be heading in the right direction for the Dallas-based franchise when all of a sudden Doncic was traded to the Lakers.

The sensational trade sparked reactions from some of the biggest names in the world of sports. Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert took to X to question how the $7.1 billion-worth Lakers (according to Forbes) will move forward with two ball-dominant players, LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

"Just thinking both are very ball dominant players especially Luka, wonder who will have ball in crunch time situations and will be they be able to defer," he tweeted.

Though he may often share his opinions on various sports, Gilbert's expertise lies in tennis. The American coach recently marvelled at a staggering Jannik Sinner achievement.

Coco Gauff's ex-coach marvels at Jannik Sinner after Italian joins illustrious list following Australian Open 2025 triumph

Jannik Sinner with the Australian Open trophy - Source: Getty

Jannik Sinner was rampant through his 2025 Australian Open campaign and decimated second seed Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3 to successfully defend his Melbourne crown and also win his third consecutive hardcourt Grand Slam title.

Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert mentioned that Sinner had joined an illustrious list of players, including Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Ivan Lendl and John McEnroe, by winning his third consecutive hard court Major.

"Players to win 3 consecutive hardcourt majors in men’s open era, we only started with 2 in 1988, Mac three 79-81 Lendl three 85-87 @rogerfederer five 05-07 the record @DjokerNole three 11-12 15-16 the only one to do it twice now @janniksin has 3," Gilbert tweeted.

Brad Gilbert was instrumental in helping Coco Gauff reach the upper echelons of the tennis world when she conquered her home Major, the US Open, in 2023. However, the duo failed to replicate their magic during the 2024 season following which they decided to part ways and Gauff brought Matt Daly on board.

