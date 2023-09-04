Coco Gauff's father was thrilled with the American's significant victory against Caroline Wozniacki in the fourth round of the 2023 US Open.

Tournament sixth seed Coco Gauff and wild card entrant Caroline Wozniacki were locked in a high-octane battle of the generations at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday, September 3.

Gauff got off to a slow start, losing her opening service game. She, however, broke back the two-time US Open runner-up in the fourth game to level the score at 2-2. The American then went on to clinch the set by claiming a decisive break in the eighth game for a 5-3 lead.

Despite the setback in the opener, Wozniacki, who recently came out of retirement, posed a threat to the 19-year-old's chances as she put on a tenacious display in the following set. The former World No. 1 responded by breaking Gauff similarly in the eighth game of the second set for a 5-3 lead. She then successfully served out the set, forcing a decider.

The final set was a fairly one-sided affair and while Caroline Wozniacki started off with a break in the opening game, it turned out to be the only game she won throughout the remainder of the contest. Gauff claimed the next six games and ran away with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 victory after two hours of play.

Coco Gauff's father Corey was present in the stadium to witness it all unfold. He, however, watched her from afar and did not join her mother Candi and her coaches Brad Gilbert and Pere Riba in the player's box.

The father was ecstatic with the win and happily celebrated the 19-year-old reaching the quarterfinals.

The World No. 6 later stated that her father's nervousness was the reason for his absence from the player's box.

Coco Gauff awaits Iga Swiatek or Jelena Ostapenko in the quarterfinals of the 2023 US Open

Gauff at the 2023 US Open

Coco Gauff, who was the US Open quarterfinalist in 2022, has successfully defended her appearance in the ongoing edition. This marks the fifth Grand Slam quarterfinal of her career.

The World No. 6 booked her spot in the final eight following victories over Laura Siegemund, Mirra Andreeva, Elise Mertens and most recently, Caroline Wozniacki.

Gauff, who kicked off her campaign as one of the top-five favorites, will now look to make the second Grand Slam semifinal of her career, after her runner-up finish at the 2022 French Open.

In pursuit of her maiden Grand Slam title, Coco Gauff now awaits either 2017 French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko or defending champion and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals of the US Open.