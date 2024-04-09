Coco Gauff's mother Candi cheers on son Cameron as the 10-year-old follows in his sister's footsteps in winning tennis tournament

Coco Gauff's mother recently congratulated her youngest son Cameron for clinching a victory in a tennis tournament.

The Gauff family is no stranger to the world of sports. Coco Gauff, the eldest sibling who is currently ranked as the WTA World No. 3, has already made her mark in the tennis world by winning the 2023 US Open.

Her brother, Codey, aged 15, is carving out his path on the baseball field. Now, it seems, young Cameron is following in his siblings' footsteps, showcasing his talent in tennis and football.

On Sunday, April 7, Candi shared several pictures on her Instagram account, capturing the proud moment of Cameron's victory. The photos featured a 10-year-old holding his winner’s trophy, surrounded by his beaming parents and family.

"Congratulations Cameron on winning the tennis tournament today. Thank you family for the support!!!" Candi Gauff wrote.

Coco Gauff recently concluded her Miami Open campaign where she was seeded third and received a bye into the second round. The American dispatched Argentina’s Nadia Podoroska 6-1, 6-2 to reach the third round where she continued her winning streak by defeating Oceane Dodin 6-4, 6-0.

The 20-year-old's campaign came to an end in the fourth round when she lost 3-6, 6-1, 2-6 against 23rd seed Caroline Garcia. On the other hand, Gauff and her doubles partner Jessica Pegula faced an early exit against another American pair of Sloane Stephens and Ashlyn Krueger 3-6, 6-1, 8-10.

Coco Gauff's brother Cameron helped design the kid's edition of her signature New Balance shoe 'Coco CG1'

Coco Gauff at the 2022 US Open

Coco Gauff’s youngest sibling Cameron played a key role in inspiring the design for her New Balance 'Coco CG1' colorway. Gauff signed with the brand in 2018 at the tender age of 14 and renewed her partnership in 2022. That same year, New Balance introduced her signature sneakers, the 'Coco CG1'.

A year later, the design team from New Balance presented Cameron with an opportunity to design the kid's performance tennis shoe, the Coco CG1 Kids.

The shoe sports a dual-tone blue and green color pattern on the upper part, complemented by gold New Balance branding on the heel. The sneakers were initially released in March 2023, retailing at $90.

"It’s all in the family. Excited to share Cam Bams CG1 kids colorway🧡💙" Gauff wrote on Instagram.

Coco Gauff is preparing for her third appearance at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix, also known as the Stuttgart Open, scheduled to take place from April 15 to 21.

In the 2022 edition of the tournament, Gauff, alongside her doubles partner Zhang Shuai, advanced to the final but fell to Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs with a score of 3-6, 4-6. The following year, Gauff’s journey in the tournament was halted in the Round of 16 by Anastasia Potapova, who defeated her 2-6, 3-6.

Poll : Will Coco Gauff Be Able To Win A Title On Clay This Year? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion