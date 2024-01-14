Coco Gauff sends love to mother Candi and father Corey on their 23rd wedding anniversary

Coco Gauff recently wished her mum Candi and dad Corey on their 23rd wedding anniversary on Saturday, January 13.

Gauff's parents are both former college athletes who have been coaching and mentoring their daughter since she started playing tennis at the age of six. They have sacrificed a lot to help Coco pursue her dream, including moving from Georgia to Florida and homeschooling her.

Candi was a track and field star at Florida State University, while Corey played basketball at Georgia State University. They got married on January 13, 2001. They have three children: Coco, Codey, and Cameron. They have also been Coco's biggest fans, cheering for her at every match and celebrating her achievements.

On Saturday, Candi took to Instagram to share a lovely picture of the couple to mark their 23rd wedding anniversary.

"23 years!!! I love you! Happy Anniversary!" Candi wrote.

Coco was quick to comment on their post, writing:

"happy anniversary ❤️"

Coco Gauff on Instagram

The 19-year-old also had a reason to celebrate on the court as she successfully defended her ASB Classic title in Auckland last week. The top seed breezed through the tournament, dropping only one set in five matches.

Coco Gauff defeated Claire Liu, Brenda Fruhvirtova, Varvara Gracheva, Emma Navarro, and Elina Svitolina to lift her seventh career trophy and her first of 2024, extending her winning streak in Auckland to 10 matches.

Coco Gauff to face Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in 2024 Australian Open 1R

Coco Gauff at the 2024 Australian Open

Coco Gauff will face Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in the first round of the Australian Open on Monday, January 15.

Gauff, seeded fourth in the women’s singles draw, is coming off a stellar 2023 season, where she won her maiden Major title at the US Open and her first WTA 1000 title at the Cincinnati Masters. She also reached the quarterfinals of the French Open and the semifinals of the WTA Finals, finishing the year at a career-high ranking of No. 3.

Gauff’s first obstacle in her quest for a second Major crown is Schmiedlova, who is currently ranked No. 67 in the world. The Slovak has won three WTA titles in her career, the most recent one coming at the Copa Colsanitas, Bogota in 2018.

Schmiedlova reached the fourth round of the French Open and the third round of the US Open last year but has struggled to make an impact at the Australian Open, where her best result is the second round.

The head-to-head record between Gauff and Schmiedlova stands at 2-0 in favor of the American. Their most recent encounter was in the fourth round of the 2023 French Open, where Gauff defeated Schmiedlova in straight sets.

The winner will advance to the second round, where they will face either Caroline Dolehide or Leolia Jeanjean.