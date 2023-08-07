Coco Gauff shares an emotional moment with her mother after winning biggest career title at Citi Open 2023

Coco Gauff has added another feather to her cap by winning the 2023 Citi Open -- her fourth career title and her first at the WTA 500 level.

The 19-year-old American sensation defeated Maria Sakkari of Greece in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3, in a dominant display of power and precision. But what made the victory even more special was the presence of her mother, Candi Gauff, who hugged and congratulated her daughter after the match.

The WTA posted several pictures of Gauff celebrating after the match on Sunday, August 6.

"🏆 biggest title of her career 🏆 @cocogauff secures her fourth career title and first Hologic WTA Tour 500 title!" the post read.

Gauff reshared the post on her Instagram story with a caption:

"Mom ❤."

Coco Gauff on Instagram

Coco Gauff has been making waves in the tennis world since she was 15, when she stunned Venus Williams at Wimbledon in 2019. Since then, she has risen to No. 4 in the world rankings in singles and No. 1 in doubles.

The American athlete had previously won three WTA 250 titles -- in Linz (2019), Parma (2021), and Auckland (2023). However, she had never won a title on American soil until the Citi Open in Washington DC.

Gauff will now head to Montreal for the National Bank Open. She will then play in Cincinnati before heading to New York for the US Open, where she hopes to make a deep run and challenge for her first Grand Slam title.

A look back at Coco Gauff's performance in Citi Open 2023

Coco Gauff in Citi Open

Coco Gauff faced a tough draw at the 2023 Citi Open, where she had to overcome several experienced and formidable opponents. The 19-year-old received a bye in the first round, following which she beat Hailey Baptiste in the second round, 6-1, 6-4. Baptiste was a local wildcard who had upset Karolina Pliskova in the previous round.

Gauff then faced Belinda Bencic in the quarterfinals, taking the Olympic gold medalist down 6-1, 6-2 in straight sets. In the semifinals, she met Liudmila Samsonova and prevailed 6-3, 6-3. Samsonova was the eighth seed and the defending champion at the Citi Open.

In the final, she faced Maria Sakkari, the No. 4 seed and World No. 9. Sakkari had reached two Grand Slam semifinals in 2021, at Roland Garros and the US Open. Gauff had lost four of their previous five meetings but played aggressively and confidently, breaking Sakkari’s serve six times and hitting seven aces on the night.