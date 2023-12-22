Iga Swiatek has been declared the highest-paid female athlete of 2023 by Forbes in a recent report, an annoucement that has made her fans on social media excited to no end.

In an earlier report published by Sportico, Coco Gauff came out as the highest-earning female athlete of the year, with Swiatek at No. 2. According to Forbes' calculations, however, the World No. 1 has earned $2.2 million more than Gauff during the season, putting her at the top of the list.

Fans took to Twitter (now X) to call out media outlets that harped on about Gauff outdoing Swiatek in terms of marketability after the Sportico report, wondering if they would now issue corrections and accept Swiatek's popularity across the globe.

The WTA themselves had shared the report earlier on their official social media handles, which led fans to call out the women's tennis body as well and demand that they give the Forbes report its due.

"now did ANY of the tennis media outlets do themselves a solid and wait for this proper Forbes report (not one from a random article) before going with unconfirmed numbers?? No?? lazy journalism ANYWAY," one fan tweeted.

"So kinda excited how WTA will weasel their way out now sksks lazy journalism sksksk," another fan said.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

As calculated by Forbes, Iga Swiatek earned a total of $23.9 million in 2023 from both on and off court earnings. Gauff, meanwhile, came at No. 3 with her $21.7 million haul. Between the two tennis stars came freestyle skiier Eileen Gu, who roped in $22.1 million overall.

Iga Swiatek: "I turned down several nice offers precisely because sometimes the values of some companies are not in line with mine"

Speaking in a recent interview, Iga Swiatek revealed that she only chooses to enter deals with companies whose values aligned with her own.

The four-time Grand Slam champion, in fact, admitted that she has had to turn down several nice offers for the same reason, as the companies did not share the same core beliefs as her.

"Now I'm a global athlete and foreign companies are also interested in me, so we can, in a sense, make a bit more tactical choices. See which of these companies would like to support at least the same charities or have the same values," Iga Swiatek said.

"And we make decisions based on this. Besides, I turned down several nice offers precisely because sometimes the values of some companies are not necessarily in line with mine," she added.