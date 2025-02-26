Coco Gauff can't stop smiling as she goes on a dinner date to celebrate her friend's birthday

Coco Gauff went on a dinner date to celebrate her friend's birthday. Gauff and her friend had their night out at a restaurant in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Gauff most recently concluded her Middle East swing, starting at the 2025 Qatar Open where she was seeded third. She began her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. In her opening match, she faced Marta Kostyuk and was defeated 6-2, 7-5

The World No. 3 then competed at the Dubai Tennis Championships and she once again started in the second round after a first-round bye. However, she lost to compatriot McCartney Kessler 6-4, 7-5 in the second round.

Since her loss in Dubai, Gauff has traveled to Florida and recently enjoyed a dinner date with her friend to celebrate her friend's birthday.

“bday girl @farai.major 🎊 🥳," Gauff captioned her Instagram story.

“Dinner date tonight 🤩 ," Gauff's friend captioned her Instagram story.

Screengrab of Gauff's Instagram stories [Image Source: Instagram/@cocogauff]

Coco Gauff kicked off her 2025 season by representing the United States at the United Cup where she helped her team secure the title for the second time.

She then competed at the Australian Open, defeating the likes of Sofia Kenin, Jodie Burrage, Leylah Fernandez, and Belinda Bencic before being eliminated by Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals.

Coco Gauff will next compete at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells

Coco Gauff at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open [Image Source: Getty Images]

Coco Gauff will next compete at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open, scheduled from March 2 to March 16. The matches for the WTA 1000 hardcourt tournament in California will be played on outdoor hardcourts at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

In 2024, Gauff was seeded third at the BNP Paribas Open and kicked off her campaign in the second round after receiving a first-round bye. She faced Clara Burel in her opening match and secured a 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(4) victory. The World No.3 then defeated Lucia Bronzetti 6-2, 7-6(5), and 24th seed Elise Mertens 6-0, 6-2 in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

In the quarterfinals, Gauff triumphed over Yuan Yue 6-4, 6-3 before falling to ninth seed and eventual runner-up, ninth seed Maria Sakkari 4-6, 7-6(5), 2-6 in the semifinals.

In addition to her singles campaign, Coco Gauff also competed in the doubles event at Indian Wells last year alongside Jessica Pegula. The duo was seeded fifth and they defeated the American wild card pair of Sofia Kenin and Bethanie Mattek-Sands 7-5, 6-3 in the first round.

Gauff and Pegula then triumphed over Caroline Dolehide and Desirae Krawczyk 7-6(10), 6-2 in the second round before losing to Asia Muhammad and Ena Shibahara with a score of 2-6, 4-6 in the quarterfinals.

