Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently took to his social media handle to shower plaudits on the women's volleyball team of the University of Nebraska breaking the world attendance record for a women's sporting event.

The University of Nebraska set a new world record on Wednesday (30 August), when their college team took on Omaha in front of more than 92,000 fans at the Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.

This achievement was met with acclaim from Alexis Ohanian, who tweeted:

"Common Women's Sports 'W'"

The American entrepreneur proceeded to mock women's sports detractors in his next post and hilariously aped their rhetoric.

"No oNe waNts tO WATcH wOMEN'S spOrts," Serena Williams' husband wrote on X (formerly Twitter)

The record for highest women's attendance at a sports event was previously held by Real Madrid and Barcelona's women's teams. The famed "El Classico" set the record as 91,648 fans turned up during a Champions League match last year.

Serena Williams' husband is a staunch supporter of women in elite sports

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia pictured at an NWSL fixture

Alexis Ohanian has been deemed a feminist in many social circles, thanks to his unbridled support of women on a range of topics.

Recently, the American entrepreneur took umbrage at Spanish Football Federation President Luis Rubiales, who infamously planted a kiss on his compatriot Jenni Hermoso's lips without her consent during the FIFA Women's World Cup awarding ceremony.He said:

"The b*llshit women athletes have to deal with.... Smh," Ohanian wrote on X earlier this week

Ohanian is also one of the key investors in Angel City F.C., a women's football team that competes in the National Women's Soccer League.

Against that background, him advocating for better business decision-making with regard to investment in women's sports earlier this year came as little surprise.

"When we look back on the legacy of underinvestment in the last, call it 50 years, it will not just be a legacy of sexism and racism, which it is. It'll be a legacy of gross business incompetence," Ohanian said recently

Ohanian had also called on Funko, a company that manufactures vinyl toys of pop culture figures, for female sports collectibles of NWSL stars.

He attached a picture of the American company's toy collection of famous of USWNT stars like Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, inferring that there was a bias against lesser-known female footballers

"Hey Funko, love USWNT but when NWSL?" Ohanian wrote on X (formerly Twitter) in April

