Renowned tennis journalist Jon Wertheim recently defended the controversial 'Premier Tour' proposal, arguing that the sport would be better off following Formula 1's example of organizing events in a limited amount of countries. However, fans didn't take kindly to the American's suggestions, as they believe F1 has separate issues.

The four Grand Slams recently proposed a plan for the Premier Tour, which aims to combine the ATP and WTA Tours. Consequently, only the Majors, ten 1000-level tournaments and the year-ending championship will be held annually for male and female players.

While a few factors potentially favor the Premier Tour, one of the major drawbacks would be that the annual pro tennis tour would be less diverse and only cater to a few countries. Jon Wertheim, one of the most famous tennis journalists, endorsed the plan despite being aware of the above caveat in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday (March 21), using Formula 1 as a case in point.

"No Japan, no South America, no India... the rebuttal: Less is more. Formula 1 isn’t everywhere either. And it does just fine," Wertheim wrote on X.

The 53-year-old's comparison and consequent support for the Premier Tour irked tennis fans. One even went as far as to question F1's legitimacy as a sport.

"Comparing tennis with F1 which isn’t even a sport…like they are 2 very different things. One has literally 1000 players the other one has just 20 drivers be serious," they wrote.

Another fan, meanwhile, was displeased at the prospect of a less global annual tour.

"This is the most colonist-centric answer to anything I’ve ever seen on this website," they wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from social media:

North America and Europe currently hold a large majority of big tennis tournaments

BNP Paribas Open 2024, one of the biggest non-Major tournaments, is held in the USA

On the ATP Tour, virtually all big tournaments for both men and women are organized in either North America or Europe, with the Australian Open and the Shanghai Masters being the only exceptions.

And while Asia, the Middle East and South America do find some representation on the WTA Tour, tournaments in those regions are few and far between. Currently, 10 of their 15 elite events are based in North America or Europe.

That being the case, one of the biggest benefactors of a limited annual tour would be that the top pros would play fewer tournaments than they do now. This change would likely allow them to recharge their batteries in between, leading to less wear and tear.